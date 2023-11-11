Disney Parks Drowning With High Wait Times, Overcrowding as Holiday Crowds Arrive

The Holidays are here, and the Disney Parks are bracing for impact as high wait times and overcrowding increase throughout Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

With Halloween over and November in full swing, Christmastime has officially arrived at Disney Parks in the United States and the world. Right now, guests can experience a slew of Holiday cheer through shows, events, and more.

Some say the holiday season is a great time to visit Disney World because of the weather, entertainment, and decorations. But others would recommend staying away from the parks as crowd levels rise, wait times, and more.

Over at Walt Disney World Resort, it’s time for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on select nights through December 22. The holiday season at Walt Disney World typically begins in November and runs through early January. In 2023, the holiday season started on Thursday, November 9, and will run through early January 2024. EPCOT will begin later on November 24, 2023.

Various guests have been posting to social media, particularly Reddit, showcasing how large the crowds are getting with the official Disney Holiday season kicking off this weekend and Veteran’s Day weekend.

A user by the name of u/la-cazadora posted to the r/Disneyland subreddit page saying the following:

Long time MK/AP holder and I cannot remember the park ever being this crowded or unpleasant. In a full day, we only made it on 2 rides plus tiki room and the animation studio in DCA. There were times I felt like I would not have been able to safely evacuate in an emergency.

They then posted the following images:

The post garnered over 150 responses from guests agreeing with the notion of the official holiday crowds arriving at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort. “That’ll happen when a holiday weekend lines up with 1st day of the Holiday season in the park, and all on a Friday…” said one guest in the comment section.

Regardless of this weekend being a Holiday, Christmastime is here, and the crowds will only get worse as time moves closer to before and after Christmas. Just be prepared and plan accordingly. Click here to read the entire Reddit post mentioned above.

