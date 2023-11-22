Disney Cruise Line Emergency Evacuation Update Leaves Thousands Stranded

It is one thing to be evacuated from an attraction at Disney, but to be evacuated off of a cruise ship? That is surely one way to ruin your Disney Cruise Line Vacation. Sadly, that was the fate of thousands on the Disney Dream.

Embarking on a Disney Cruise Line voyage promises a magical blend of Disney enchantment and the luxury of a cruise vacation. The experience begins with the themed sailings that cater to diverse interests, whether it’s Marvel Day at Sea, Star Wars Day at Sea, or the festive Halloween on the High Seas. These themed cruises immerse guests in tailored experiences, bringing favorite characters and stories to life.

Disney’s fleet of ships includes the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and the upcoming Disney Treasure.

Once aboard, guests are treated to world-class entertainment, a hallmark of Disney cruises. The onboard theaters host Broadway-style shows (such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Tangled, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Disney’s Believe, and the upcoming Moana), and live musicals featuring both classic Disney tales and exclusive productions created for the cruise line. From character meet-and-greets to deck parties starring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the gang, the entertainment on board is designed to captivate guests of all ages.

For the younger members of the family, Disney Cruise Line provides secure and engaging youth clubs. Themed environments staffed by trained counselors offer a variety of activities, ensuring that children and teenagers have a fantastic time while parents enjoy other aspects of the cruise. The pools and water play areas provide refreshing fun for families, offering a mix of relaxation and thrilling water activities.

The Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab are spaces designed for younger cruisers, offering supervised activities, games, and character meet-and-greets.

Dining on a Disney cruise is a culinary journey with a unique twist. Guests rotate through different themed restaurants each night, enjoying diverse menus and immersive atmospheres. Adult-only dining options provide an intimate experience for those seeking a more sophisticated culinary adventure.

Below are some of the dining options guests will have to choose from.

Main Dining Rooms: Each Disney cruise ship typically has several main dining rooms with themed decor and a rotating menu. These may include restaurants like Animator’s Palate, Enchanted Garden, and Royal Palace.

Adult-Exclusive Dining: Some ships offer adult-exclusive dining options, such as Palo and Remy. Palo often serves Italian cuisine, while Remy provides a more upscale French dining experience.

Casual Dining: Cabanas is a casual buffet-style restaurant offering a variety of cuisines. It’s usually open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Quick Service: You may find quick-service options like Flo’s Cafe or Luigi’s Pizza on some ships, providing a more casual dining experience.

Wellness and recreation are also integral to the Disney Cruise Line experience. The ships feature spa services, fitness centers, and recreational activities, allowing guests to indulge in relaxation and stay active while at sea. Excursions at various ports of call offer opportunities for exploration and adventure, from cultural experiences to thrilling water adventures on the Aqua Duck.

Character greetings are a cherished part of the cruise, providing guests with opportunities to meet beloved Disney characters throughout the ship. From photo opportunities to magical interactions, these moments create lasting memories for guests of all ages. You can meet all of your favorite princesses, from Belle to Rapunzel to Cinderella, Snow White, and more!

A unique feature of certain Disney cruises, especially those in the Caribbean, is the spectacular fireworks displays at sea. Under the night sky, guests can witness a dazzling show that adds an extra layer of magic to their cruise experience. Additionally, Disney has Castaway Cay, their very own private island in the Bahamas!

In essence, a Disney Cruise Line voyage is a holistic and immersive experience, blending the wonders of Disney storytelling with the relaxation and adventure of a cruise vacation. Whether you’re seeking family-friendly activities, adult-exclusive experiences, or a bit of both, Disney Cruise Line ensures that every moment at sea is filled with enchantment and joy.

Knowing all of this, one would be thrilled to board any Disney Cruise Line ship, which is why this recent voyage on the Disney Dream has been so devastating.

When you visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is always a chance that a ride you want to enjoy, like the Haunted Mansion might be closed, or perhaps you will be riding the PeopleMover, and it will suddenly stop and cast members will have to come and evacuate you off the attraction safely. While this is time-consuming, it often does not heavily interrupt the day.

We have recently reported on multiple hotel evacuations at Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge which happened in the middle of the night which was certainly a headache for guests.

However, none of these instances match up to having your entire cruise itinerary changed due to a medical evacuation.

As we reported yesterday, “The Disney Dream returned to Port Everglades early this morning due to a medical evacuation. They were scheduled for Castaway Cay today but will now be arriving “after lunch time” according to the captain. No word on how long guests will be staying on the island.”

Now, we have further updates on how the situation unfolded.

One of the guests has already taken to the internet to share a trip report, stating, “Our first might be our last. Almost 3 hours to get onboard and no bags at our room until almost 9pm.

I understand there was a medical emergency a few hours after leaving port and the boat returned to Ft. Lauderdale to only leave again just before sunrise. While I completely understand that’s not Disney’s fault we didn’t arrive at Castaway until 1:30pm. Then the bathrooms at Pelican Point were out of order. Guest services almost acted like they were doing us a favor canceling our 4pm wine tasting “due to the circumstances”.

It’s only day 1 so hopefully the worst is over.”

The main issue with this is likely also due to the fact that this was the Disney Dream’s inaugural sailing out of Fort Lauderdale, so there has been some kinks that Disney still has to work out. One guest replied, “This seems like a bit of an overaction. It’s a new terminal, inaugural sailing from it, and just multiple things that happened at once. We’ve been on cruises where we can’t dock at Castaway due to weather, it sucks but is the reality of cruising.

Let me know when you find a cruise line that is flawless 100% of the time.”

Thankfully, it seems that the medical emergency was resolved, which is the most important issue that the cruise was facing.

