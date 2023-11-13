Disney Company Censors Artist and Orders Fan-Favorite Detail Be Removed

The Walt Disney Company ordered an artist to make some bewildering changes.

The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923, with 2023 marking the company’s 100-year anniversary. As a result, Disney has gone all out, releasing some incredible films and overhauling its theme parks as a result. Disney’s latest animated film is Wish (2023), which tells the story of what happens when you actually “wish upon a star.” This idea is synonymous with Disney, and it’s only fitting that a feature-length animated film would be released on the company’s centennial celebration.

Over the years, there have been a ton of fun and magical experiences to be had, especially inside the Disney theme parks. Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland in Anaheim, California, there’s no end in sight to the wonderful and life-long memories guests will make.

A large part of the fun and magic comes from the incredible rides and attractions inside, but there’s a lot more to do inside Disney than just ride rides.

Guests can, of course, discover and explore all of the tasty treats offered throughout, like a DOLE Whip or an iconic Mickey Bar. Guests can also experience some breathtaking live shows, like Fantasmic! and the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. However, there’s one activity that may have flown under your radar.

The shape of Mickey Mouse is truly iconic and has become one of the most recognizable images in history. Because of this, Disney often likes to hide this iconic three-circle shape in various ways throughout its theme parks and resorts.

Finding hidden Mickeys is one of the most popular activities at the Disney parks, mostly thanks to just how creative designers and Walt Disney Imaginers are with hiding them. Guests can expect to find hidden Mickeys throughout the theme parks and in some truly unexpected places.

One of the most famous and largest hidden Mickeys is actually made up of 500,000 solar panels, all of which are organized in a way that represents Mickey Mouse himself. The field itself takes up over 270 acres near Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course. The solar panels generate a whopping 120,000-megawatt hours of power each year for the resort.

To take things on th other side of the country, Disneyland recently welcomed back its iconic treehouse, which is now called the Adventureland Treehouse.

This attraction is a walkthrough experience, similar to what is found at the Swiss Family Treehouse in Magic Kingdom. The remodel brought along some new areas, updated effects, and even a brand-new character in the form of an audio-animatronic. However, one feature was reportedly cut at the request of Disney itself.

Interesting. The guy who carved the Adventureland Treehouse sign added a hidden Mickey, but Disney had him remove it. Cool sign though.

As you can see in the post shared above, the artist who designed the sign for the Adventureland Treehouse added a hidden Mickey to it in the hopes that guests would be able to spot it. However, The Walt Disney Company did not approve of this addition, asking the artist responsible to remove it.

We’re honestly kind of surprised that Disney would ask an artist to remove a hidden Mickey, especially from a piece of art that will be prominently displayed inside the actual theme parks.

The Adventureland Treehouse opened earlier in 2023, replacing the former Tarzan’s Treehouse attraction. The overall experience is similar, though the new Adventureland Treehouse is much more impressive and captivating while also taking up less space and causing less congestion in the Adventureland section of Disneyland Park.

Check down below for a full tour of the new experience:

Have you visited the new Adventureland Treehouse yet? Where’s your favorite hidden Mickey?