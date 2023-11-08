Bob Iger “Disappointed” by Years-Long Disney Failure, Report

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger is reportedly disappointed about what has happened to the iconic media company after he stepped down as chief executive and thinks it does not live up to the standards he set.

To Bob Iger’s defense, things have gone downhill since he ceded the position of CEO to Bob Chapek, to whom he has apparently “lost faith.” Iger returned to the company he helped make a commercial behemoth in the 1990s and 2000s but is still reportedly “overwhelmed” and “exhausted” by the changed status of Disney after just a few years.

Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and Pixar

For one thing, the massive acquisition of Lucasfilm that Iger spearheaded has become a headache for the Walt Disney Company, given that Star Wars movie after movie seems to be getting canceled, and fans are inarguably souring on Disney+ shows like Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi. It does not help that Indiana Jones, one of the most dependable and highest-grossing film franchises in history, utterly bombed with Harrison Ford’s departure.

Things aren’t going any better at the Marvel Studios branch of Disney, which has struggled to get even long-term fans to care about new releases like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion. Marvel faces even more problems as the legal issues of star Jonathan Majors continue, leading to speculations that Kevin Feige is trying to redirect the franchise from Kang the Conqueror behind the scenes.

Then there’s Pixar Animation Studios, whose chief officer has openly admitted that people don’t care about their new movies and they are essentially on the retreat.

Bob Iger: One of the “Best CEOs in American History”

According to one of Bob Iger’s former right-hand men, Candle Media CEO and former top Disney executive in charge of streaming media Kevin Mayer, the head of the Walt Disney Company simply feels it lost its way after he departed.

At the Yahoo! Finance Invest conference (per The Hollywood Reporter), Mayer revealed that Iger was disappointed “to see the company not live up to the standards that he had set forth, so stepping back into it was something I think he felt that he had to do.”

Mayer went on to call him one of the “best CEOs in American history,” which is a bold claim to make, but 1990s-2000s Disney CEO Bob Iger did unquestionably have an enormously successful run.

The Future of Disney: ESPN?

All reports indicate that Bob Iger is making the expansion and further monetization of basic cable channel ESPN the next big leap for Disney. He has already shown a willingness to expand into sports betting, something previously unthinkable for the family-friendly company. He must be pretty several disappointed with the company if he’s ready to go that far.

