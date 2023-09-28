CEO Bob Iger’s Disney Office Cost $100k To Build

Bob Iger cost a company a considerable chunk of change.

If you’re a fan of Disney, you certainly know the name Bob Iger. Iger is a longtime veteran of The Walt Disney Company, first taking over the mantle of CEO back in 2005. Iger handed over the reins to Bob Chapek in 2020 and then returned to Disney as CEO in late 2022. For almost four decades, only two CEOs served The Walt Disney Company, Michael Eisner from 1984 to 2005 and Bob Iger from 2005 to 2020.

The exchange of power between Iger and Chapek was swift and came as a bit of a surprise, especially since Bob Iger ended his position with the company a lot earlier than expected.

Despite Iger having decades of work under his belt at this point, he’s certainly been making a name for himself with his recent comments regarding the parks and the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Iger also reportedly cost the MasterClass program a whopping $100,000 for the recreation of his office. According to a report from The Information, when the company filmed Bob Iger’s MasterClass, the office set used in the classes cost an estimated $100k. These MasterClass sessions launched in 2019 and feature Iger sharing details and tips from his time at The Wlat DIsney Company. When these were recorded, Iger was approaching his request from Disney.

The Bob Iger MasterClass program is described as follows:

In an era of disruption, Disney CEO Bob Iger led one of the world’s most beloved brands to unprecedented success with the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. Now, through case studies and lessons from 45 years in media, Bob teaches you how to evolve your business and career. Learn strategies for expanding a brand, leading with integrity, and making big moves—from risk management to the art of negotiation. Related: Colin Kaepernick Banned From NFL Again, Lands Disney Job

Bob Iger’s MasterClass will cost you $120, as it’s now only available as an annual purchase. When the company was filming Iger’s course, MasterClass expressed its desire to use his real office, which did not turn out to be possible due to various logistical reasons.

The company opted instead to use a recreation of it, building a one-to-one replica of it. A source for the Information claims MasterClass spent about $100,000 on just the set.

A trailer for Bob Iger’s MasterClass is linked below:

Iger has faced significant challenges in the brief time he has been back at The Walt Disney Company, most notably due to the political battle Disney finds itself in against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. This struggle dates back to Disney’s decision to publicly denounce Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act. Both Disney and DeSantis have sued each other, each citing violations as the reason.

Under Iger, Disney lost control of its ability to run and operate Walt Disney World as its own form of government, with the state of Florida now in control of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

What do you think about Bob Iger? What did you think of Bob Chapek?