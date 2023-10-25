‘Stranger Things’ Releases First Look at Show Without Millie Bobby Brown

The ongoing Hollywood actors strike is holding up production on Stranger Things season 5, but Netflix isn’t let that stop it from moving on with the acclaimed drama series, even without star Millie Bobby Brown.

While Stranger Things season 5 will reportedly conclude the Duffer Brothers breakout show, the series creators have already gone the other direction and created a prequel show in the form of a live theater performance premiering in London’s West End in November.

Based on a story by the show creators, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefr, Stranger Things: The First Shadow will go back in time and show audiences events far before the time of Eleven and her cadre of Dungeons & Dragons-obsessed buddies.

According to the official synopsis of the show, “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

The new play, produced by Sonia Friedman and directed by Stephen Daldry, will apparently delve into the backstory of Henry Creel, who eventually becomes the series’ malevolent interdimensional being dubbed Vecna. At the same time, it will recast numerous adult members of the show, like David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Sean Astin, to show their teenage selves and expand the mythology of Stranger Things.

The production has released first-look images of rehearsals for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, giving us glimpses of the Creel family (portrayed by Michael Jibson, Imogen Turner, Louis McCartney, and Lauren Ward) arriving in Hawkins, as seen here:

In another image, we get a closer look at the youthful Henry (played by McCartney), very different from the tortured and mutilated figure we see in season 4.

This rehearsal picture shows Lonnie Byers (Chase Brown) holding Joyce Maldonado (Isabella Pappas) far before the birth of their children. In the background, we see a young Bob Newby (Christopher Buckley) hosting his radio show, possibly acting as a kind of narrator for the play.

While not everyone has the means to go to London to see the prequel play, this is likely the only Stranger Things content we will get for quite some time. The final season has been repeatedly delayed and, at this point, producer Shawn Levy is hoping that make and special effects can counteract the aging of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and all the youthful members of the cast. Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, and Natalia Dyer are all expected to return, and the season will reportedly feature Terminator star Linda Hamilton.

Numerous members of the cast have expressed their eagerness to be done with the blockbuster Netflix show and move on to other projects, so we might be seeing more prequel and spinoff Stranger Things projects in the future than we expect.

