‘Stranger Things’ Star Replaces Tom Holland as Spider-Man

It might be a long time before we see Spider-Man back in theaters, but we at least have a good idea of what a new Peter Parker could look like.

Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he debuted as New York’s friendly neighborhood superhero in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Since then, he has established himself as one of the linchpins of the MCU and teamed up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which became the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Especially given that Marvel Studios has lost Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Panther in the last several years, the company must be pretty eager to bring back Spider-Man at some point.

However, it is still unclear whether the studio will be bringing back Tom Holland as Peter Parker, especially as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand into the Multiverse and opens possibilities of seeing infinite variations on the same intellectual property.

As such, Marvel devotees have been speculating about which actor could be a new Spider-Man for the MCU, and new fan art suggests the idea of Stranger Things star Joe Keery as Peter Parker.

Instagram artist clements.ink created an image of Keery as Spider-Man, portraying the Stranger Things actor as the superhero standing on a rooftop in New York. The caption reads, “Did another Keery Spiderman with a bit more of a classic look and a pop funko mask on.”

The costume that Joe Keery is wearing in the fan art image appears to be very similar to the one worn in Spider-Man 2 (2004) by Tobey Maguire, which included darker shades of red and blue than had previously been seen.

Joe Keery will next appear in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the colossally popular Netflix thriller series that rocketed him to fame. While the character of Steve Harrington was originally envisioned as a secondary antagonist for the show (as well as a stereotypical jock), the Duffer Brothers were famously convinced not to kill him off in the first season after seeing the humanity Keery brought to the role.

At the moment, we have no way of knowing whether Marvel intends to keep the same actor to play the amazing Spider-Man in upcoming movies, but the company could do a whole lot worse than cast Joe Keery in the part if it wants to mix things up.

But given that we’ve seen three different Peter Parkers and at least two Miles Morales in recent movies, there seems to be a pretty big chance that we could see some different actors put on the webbed costume for at least a cameo.

Do you think the MCU needs a new Spider-Man? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!