‘Star Wars’ Canceled Origin Story of Iconic Villain, Director Says

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has finally revealed what his secret Star Wars project was going to be, and it’s a big one.

Recently, the Hellboy (2004) director let it slip in interviews that he had been working with Lucasfilm in secret on a Star Wars project that had unfortunately been canceled. However, Guillermo del Toro was not letting many details slip about what it was actually going to be, until now.

At a Q&A session at Collider‘s 10th-anniversary IMAX 3D screening of Pacific Rim (2013), the director revealed that his project was going to be an origin story for Jabba the Hutt, the villainous, slug-like crime lord who serves as a constant threat to Han Solo (Harrison Ford) throughout the original film.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Reboots the Infamous ‘Holiday Special’

According to del Toro, “We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy. We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away.”

It makes a great deal of sense that Guillermo del Toro was selected by Lucasfilm for a Jabba movie, considering the Mexican filmmaker is renowned for his work in horrifically frightening and/or disgusting monsters. Not to be unkind, but the giant, slimy species known as Hutts are right in his wheelhouse.

Still, it sounds like del Toro does not have hard feelings about his canceled Star Wars project, continuing on to say, “Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, “Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.” You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, “Why?” I try to have a dialogue with myself. “Why didn’t it happen?” And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realize where you’re going.”

Jabba the Hutt (Jabba Desilijic Tiure, if you’re formal) was first mentioned in Star Wars (1977) as the feared gangster to whom Han Solo owed money after being forced to abandon illegal cargo during a smuggling run.

George Lucas actually filmed a scene of Jabba in which he was portrayed as a human being (portrayed by Declan Mulholland), which did not make it to the final cut. The 1997 Special Edition finally restored the scene, but now with a CGI Hutt.

Related: Lucasfilm Faces Major Issues Amid “Woke” Culture Revolution

The character finally made his first on-screen appearance in Return of the Jedi (1983), in which he displayed Han Solo’s carbonite-frozen body in his palace and was swiftly strangled to death by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) while Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) trashed his desert ship.

Since then, Jabba has become a key figure in the lore of Star Wars, popping up in the prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars series, and his palace becoming the new HQ of Boba Fett in the latter’s Disney+ series.

However, it seems that the brass at Lucasfilm is not interested in exploring more of the backstory of one of the most intriguing characters in Star Wars. Sorry, Guillermo del Toro.

Would a del Toro Jabba movie have been good? Will there ever be another Star Wars feature film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!