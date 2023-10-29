‘Spider-Man’ Proves One Marvel Issue Need to Immediately End

Marvel keeps allowing one issue to persist, and it’s time to change how Marvel projects are made.

Spider-Man is one of those super heroes that fans might love but actually don’t get to see often. Despite being one of the most successful franchises, Spider-Man movies aren’t leading the MCU. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man might be very successful, but the character has no big plans in the MCU after having to save the universe and live life forgotten by many, even if Peter Parker’s time in the MCU won’t be with the Avengers.

In other mediums, Spider-Man can team up with other super heroes no problem. In Marvel comics, Spidey works with the Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Deadpool, Captain America, Daredevil, etc. It’s great seeing Spider-Man work with other super heroes because Spidey isn’t the only hero in New York City. Daredevil protects Hell’s Kitchen, the Avengers tower is in New York, and Moon Knight operates in the city as well, leaving Spidey with several chances to run into some familiar faces.

While fans would love for Spidey to work with Deadpool or even Daredevil, Marvel Studios would have to work with Sony, and that seems like a deal that won’t get made. After Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) almost fell through, Marvel fans were assured by Marvel Studios that Spidey won’t be abandoned when there are planned movies with the character. Unfortunately, Marvel won’t use Spidey more than they have to because that means working with Sony more often, which isn’t what Marvel Studios likes to do.

Another interesting thing is that Sony is having a great time developing their Spider-Man video game franchise. Still, the world feels empty because other great Marvel super heroes aren’t present. At the same time, this might be a personal choice by Insomniac, the developers. It’s frustrating to see Spider-Man projects from Sony have zero connections to other big aspects of the Marvel universe, while the MCU does the same when it ignores characters from the Spider-Man franchise.

Norman Osborne would be fascinating in the MCU, with the Symbiotes being very interesting as villains for the MCU, but Marvel won’t get the luxury of dealing with this. Instead, fans are dealt with seeing two different universes that don’t feel quite right because certain franchises are locked behind deals, and there’s no goal of sharing the property for a better outcome. Both groups could make a lot more, having more projects feel interconnected with other Marvel characters, but it isn’t too hard to do.

If Tom Holland appeared in more MCU projects, it would really help Spidey feel more a part of the MCU rather than be constantly avoided when heroes are fighting in NYC.

