New ‘Ahsoka’ Villain Will Change ‘Star Wars’ Forever

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka left a massive cliffhanger for fans and probably revealed the new villain the Jedi will have to face in Season 2.

While Season 2 hasn’t been greenlit, Dave Filoni is telling a story that needs more time to breathe before entering into something like the Mandoverse movie that Lucasfilm promised at the Star Wars Celebration. With The Mandalorian Season 4 in development and Star Wars building up their new era to end with Thrawn’s war with the New Republic, fans have a lot to be excited about.

Ahsoka did what fans expected. It brought Thrawn back into the main galaxy, and while the Grand Admiral is now preparing to take over the Imperial Remnant, it’s clear that there’s another story to tell. Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll was after something for the entire Season of Ahsoka, and now he is stuck on Peridea searching for it with Ahsoka and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) trapped there with him.

A lot of fans didn’t like how Baylan’s story came to an end in Season 1, and since Stevenson sadly passed away, it leaves fans in a tough spot because his story must continue without the original actor. Instead of allowing Baylan to have a more consistent role in the series, Baylan went his own path. Filoni decided it was only right to reveal a small hint to what Baylan is after and barely give fans any idea what he was searching for.

The fallen Jedi traveled to another galaxy based on folklore and whispers of hidden power, but fans weren’t allowed to know exactly what Filoni was doing with Baylan this season, and that’s why it feels like Season 2 will focus so heavily on him and what he uncovers. Season 2 of Ahsoka can’t really focus on Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) anymore because that story doesn’t fit into Ahsoka Tano’s story when her big thing is trying to get back, just like Ezra tried for years.

What Was Baylan After?

Baylan Skoll was after what appears to be something important to the Mortis Gods. His final scene includes him looking into the horizon on top of a huge statue on Peridea. While the planet is scattered with fallen statues of Dathomir witches, the Mortis Gods are presented with the Father pointing to something in the distance.

If you look closely, you can see a glimmer of light on the horizon, which is obviously what Baylan is after. When Baylan talks about what he is searching for, he brings up the idea of a reset. He wants the constant cycle of war and death to stop, but not by picking the right side of the war. No, he wishes to go to the source and end it once and for all. His quest for power isn’t in fleeting power with someone like Thrawn and joins his crusade of restoring order to the galaxy.

He wants something far greater than this and believes Peridea has that power waiting for him. When he talks to his former apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sahkno), he reveals that the power is calling to him and that he is hearing it, leading it to feel that whatever Baylan is searching for might be wanting him to find it, whether or not it will be safe for the Fallen Jedi.

Who Are the Mortis Gods?

Star Wars fans might not realize that the franchise even has deities. The force works in mysterious ways, but the Mortis Gods are some of the most powerful beings in the universe. Dave Filoni spent a few episodes exploring the Mortis Gods in Star Wars: The Clone Wars when Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano visited Mortis by accident. They encountered three beings, The Daughter, The Son, and The Father.

The Son was a dark side entity, filled with characteristics of someone like a Sith, while the Daughter was a light side entity who embodied qualities of a Jedi. The Father balanced the light and dark side and kept his children under control. When Anakin arrived, The Father hoped to have Skywalker take his place on Mortis. Why? To keep balance and keep the galaxy safe from his children.

Things didn’t go as planned with all three of the gods dying in the Clone Wars show, leaving no Mortis Gods alive, but their presence has been spotted a few times. Ahsoka has an owl called Morai that has the same characteristics of the Daughter, which makes sense after she healed Ahsoka with some of her own life force. In Ahsoka, we see Morai fly away at the end of the series, leaving fans to believe that the Mortis Gods will play a huge role going forward because of one villain from Legends. Abeloth.

Who is Abeloth?

Abeloth isn’t something that Dave Filoni would bring easily into Star Wars. According to Troy Denning, he had help creating Abeloth when working on the Fate of the Jedi series for Star Wars. When he was working on the project, it was around the same time that Filoni was creating the Mortis Gods, so they came up with a villain for Denning’s new novels that connected to the mythology that Filoni had created. Abeloth.

She’s The Mother. At first, she was nobody until she became a powerful dark side user. What happened was that she used to worship the Mortis Gods until she managed to meet them and join their family. The problem was that she was mortal, and while the Mortis Gods were immortal, she was aging rapidly compared to them. So she sought power to help keep her alive and drank from the Font of Power and bathed in the Font of Knowledge, which gave her immense power but also made her unreliable and very dangerous.

So the Mortis Gods trapped her and imprisoned her. Every couple of centuries, she would break free, and then the Mortis Gods would intervene and imprison her again, but since they died in the Clone Wars, the Fate of the Jedi novels go over how Abeloth escaped and what happens when the Mortis Gods can’t imprison her any longer. She’s a shapeshifter and would create avatars to face the Jedi, but the only way to kill a Mortis god is with the dagger used to kill all of the Mortis gods, so Luke and his son grabbed that after vanquishing Abeloth in case she returned. She caused chaos with the singular goal of wiping out all life. This is what Baylan is after, and since the Mortis Gods are no more, it’s clear that if Abeloth is calling to the fallen Jedi, Ahsoka Tano is in trouble.

What Does this mean for Ahsoka Season 2 or Future Projects?

It would make sense for Ahsoka Season 2 to focus on Abeloth and tell this story with Baylan and how it would be a huge deal. Abeloth feels like something that could really mess with Star Wars and be a villain that could rival Thrawn and maybe be the reason why the Grand Admiral loses. It’s not like the Jedi order is ready to handle Abeloth this time, so it will be interesting to see how Filoni weaves this story because Abeloth could really lead to exciting stories. Still, the biggest question for Ahsoka is how she will leave Peridea.

It can’t be with the help of the Purghil or else that cheapens Ezra and Thrawn’s exile. What would be super interesting is if Abeloth promises Ahsoka and Sabine to let her guide them back to the main galaxy, and if that’s the case, it would lead to some exciting moments where Ahsoka and Sabine might agree and realize it’s a mistake when it’s too late. Abeloth could be why the Dathomir Witch Kingdom fell on Peridea and why the Great Mothers wanted to leave. There are so many ways that Dave Filoni could tell this story, and that’s why Season 2 of Ahsoka needs to happen.

