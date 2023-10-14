Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Actor Is Marvel’s Blue Marvel

There have been plenty of actors that have jumped from franchise to franchise. Star Wars, Marvel, and DC are among the top three when it comes to coveted roles. Though not many have appeared in Star Wars and Marvel, one fan-favorite actor has now been transformed into Blue Marvel.

Blue Marvel (Adam Brashear) might be relatively unknown, as the character was barely introduced in comics in 2008. He has since not made his MCU debut, though we would love to see the character do so. Blue Marvel has many powers, including superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, and mental perception. He is also nearly invincible, as he can absorb and manipulate energy.

Think of the character as the male version of Captain Marvel. He has powers comparable to Captain Marvel despite barely being introduced less than 20 years ago. He has easily become a fan-favorite in comics and is a cosmic character who would make a huge addition to the MCU. Though he has yet to appear, he would make sense to be added to any number of the Multiverse entries comprising phases five and six.

Though plenty of actors could step into the role of this fan-favorite Marvel hero, an iconic Star Wars actor has already transformed into the coveted role.

Ahmed Best From ‘Star Wars’ Pitches Himself as Blue Marvel

Ahmed Best has revealed an image of himself in the role of Blue Marvel on his Instagram page. Best was one of the most criticized actors from the Star Wars franchise, as he portrayed the much-maligned Jar Jar Binks in the Prequel Trilogy. Despite the massive hate he received for that role, he came roaring back into the franchise.

Best was asked to return as the Jedi Knight who saved Grogu from Order 66. He appeared in a flashback sequence in The Mandalorian as Kelleren Beq. Despite being away from Star Wars for nearly 20 years, fans were elated to know that Lucasfilm had done right by Best. The episode where he appeared was an instant hit, with many hoping that Beq would be given more chances to appear.

Though we are unsure if that is the case, Ahmed Best is doing what he can to promote himself. The above image showcases him in the role of Blue Marvel, and he looks like a perfect cast actor. In the caption, Best states, “As my mother would say, ‘manifesting.'”

Blue Marvel has yet to appear in any MCU project, and he might just be the kind of character that could add some much-needed excitement to the Marvel banner. The Multiverse and cosmic threats are deeply embedded in practically every story right now, so there needs to be someone else dealing with these threats other than Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel has also not been a fan-favorite character for some time, though Brie Larson has been excellent. The Marvels is set to release next month, and though that is not enough time to bring in Blue Marvel, he could be added in a future entry.

Ahmed Best has become a fan-favorite actor, and everyone would love to see him jump ship to any number of beloved franchises. Though we would love to see Beq return in some manner, we would also be happy if he were to become Blue Marvel.

What do you think of Ahmed Best as Blue Marvel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!