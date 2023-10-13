Multiple Universal Orlando Attractions Abandoned, Updates Shared

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Universal Orlando Resort has quickly become one of the most popular theme park destinations in the nation.

Universal Orlando Resort has become a beloved hub for tourists and thrill-seekers alike. Established in 1990 as a joint venture between Universal Pictures and the entertainment conglomerate Comcast, the resort has since evolved into a sprawling complex featuring two major theme parks, a water park, hotels, and a dining and entertainment district.

The centerpiece of the resort is Universal Studios Florida, which immerses visitors in the magic of movies. With attractions like Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts and Transformers: The Ride 3D, visitors can step into the worlds of their favorite films and experience the thrill of being part of the action. Universal’s Islands of Adventure takes guests on an adventure through various themed islands, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Marvel Super Hero Island, where iconic characters come to life through thrilling rides and immersive experiences.

For those looking to cool off, Volcano Bay is Universal Orlando’s tropical water park paradise, featuring a breathtaking centerpiece, the Krakatau volcano, and a variety of water slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers. And after an exciting day of park-hopping and fun, guests can relax at one of the on-site hotels like the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, or Cabana Bay Beach Resort, all offering a range of accommodations and dining options.

In addition to the theme parks and hotels, Universal CityWalk is the resort’s vibrant entertainment and dining district, providing a plethora of restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and unique shops. It’s the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the lively atmosphere after a day of adventures.

Universal has quickly ascended up the ranks of vacation destinations, especially over the last few years. Universal Studios Orlando is set to add another theme park in the near future, Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. The new theme park will feature lands like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Universal Classic Monsters, How To Train Your Dragon land, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

But, it’s not just the new theme park that is home to construction projects. Universal Studios Florida just opened Villain-Con Minion Blast earlier this summer, and an all-new DreamWorks land is set to take over the area that once was the Woody Woodpecker KidZone. While nothing has been confirmed, the expectation is that the Woody Woodpecker Nuthouse Coaster will be transformed into a Trolls-themed coaster (titled the Trollercoaster) and that there will be several experiences featuring beloved DreamWorks characters, as well.

Over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Poseidon’s Fury closed permanently to make way for a new experience, but we haven’t been told what. As a matter of fact, fans are starting to wonder if the plans for Poseidon’s Fury could potentially effect two other attractions, both of which have been abandoned for years.

If you’ve walked around Universal’s Islands of Adventure long enough, you know that there are two large theaters that haven’t been used in years. The first theater is located between Marvel Super Hero Island and Toon Lagoon. The other is located at the back of the Lost Continent. The theater in the Lost Continent used to show The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad, but this attraction has been closed for years.

With Universal updating attractions and making plans for major construction projects in the future, there is speculation that these theaters may be utilized in the future, especially the one in the Lost Continent. If the Lost Continent is completely rethemed– with rumors explaining that it could turn into a Legend of Zelda land-– this theater could be turned into an immersive experience, or we could even see a show developed for the beloved Nintendo game.

What would you like to see come to these abandoned attractions at Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!