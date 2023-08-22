Major Update to New Land at Universal

The development of Universal Orlando’s Resort expansion continues to be an ogre with new onion-like layers unfolding for eager viewers. Walt Disney World’s leading amusement park competitor has had a major spotlight as it makes these massive advancements. While it may be building an entirely new theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe, the Resort’s latest immersive domain has excitingly revealed new updates to the land of fighting pandas, talking donkeys, and show-stopping trolls.

Universal announced last month that Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone would be replaced by a DreamWorks-themed land. Attractions such as — Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious Georges Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek and Donkey’s meet-and-greet area have all been closed indefinitely. However, Fievel’s Playland was the only structure to be completely demolished, while the others will be repurposed for the upcoming land.

KidZone will not fully lose its identity as The E.T. Adventure ride, KidZone Pizza Company, SpongeBob StorePants, and the Animal Actors show have remained open during the construction. It is even expected the E.T. Adventure will get a cosmetic update that will feature a new marquee sign at the entrance.

Most of the terra-formed real estate will make way for a brand-new land that will allow Guests to enter an immersive area themed towards the hit franchises of Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda and more. The construction is currently ongoing and bird’s eye photos have captured the Nuthouse Coaster being transformed into the Trolls’ themed, “Trollercoaster.”

Further evidence confirmed the new redesign with the release of the official trademark application with this very name for Universal. The other file also recognized that the official name of the DreamWorks Animation themed land will be “DreamWorks Land.”

Another exciting development was an additional trademark file that presented a Puss in Boots: The Last Wish themed area titled — “Mama Luna Feline Fiesta” and “Mama Luna Puss in Boots Fiesta.” The location for these were not specified so these attractions could be utilized in the smaller Universal Park being built in Frisco, Texas. This new theme park is also expected to have a DreamWorks-themed area.

This news has certainly excited Universal and DreamWorks fans who are patiently awaiting for this new immersive experience. Other released documents have certified that construction will end on March 29, 2024. This end date establishes a promising opening date for Summer 2024.

What do you think of this new land? What other DreamWorks characters should they include?