Hundreds Evacuate Disney World Resort Due to Chemical Outbreak

In the latest update coming from Walt Disney World, hundreds of guests evacuate from Walt Disney World’s most iconic resort after a potential biohazard was reported. Several outlets are now reporting on the news, with more details coming out by the minute.

Earlier this year, we saw a massive fire break out at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Village Resort. This incident shocked and stunned us, along with the rest of the Walt Disney World theme park community, proving once again that the “real world” can seep into “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Now, another potentially dangerous incident is unfolding at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is massive, being comprised of four theme parks, two water parks, a giant shopping area, and many other recreational facilities. With Disney World being so large, guests will find over 25 unique hotels to stay at, all of which add magic to guests’ already magical vacations. From the luxurious Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to value-priced options such as Disney’s All-Star and Pop Century Resorts, there’s an option for every guest at ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The three most iconic hotels on the property are Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. All three of these hotels are considered to be the best of the best when it comes to Walt Disney World.

Unfortunately, the magic slipped away earlier this morning after hundreds of guests were forced to evacuate their hotel.

As reported by Orlando Theme Park Zone, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort was evacuated Wednesday morning, and the reason is truly shocking. Reportedly, this emergency evacuation took place as a result of a chemical exposure. As stated in the report, guests who were on board the Walt Disney World Monorail are not being left off at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

A large number of ambulances, firetrucks, and other first-responder vehicles were spotted in the parking lot at the resort. A number of ambulances, firetrucks, and other emergency vehicles are parked in the PVR parking lot.

According to guests who were staying at the hotel during this emergency, fire alarms went off, and they were all quickly escorted out of the hotel by cast members. Disney’s Polynesian Village found itself at the center of controversy after Disney announced plans to transform a large portion of the resort into new, more modern towers for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details as we monitor this situation.