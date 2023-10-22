Line-Cutting Reaches New Low at Disneyland, Honest Guests Denied Entry

Line-cutters assaulted a disabled Disneyland Resort guest last week, forcing her family not to ride Haunted Mansion Holiday. One of her children shared their story on social media following the incident.

Haunted Mansion Holiday

Haunted Mansion Holiday is an annual Halloween and Christmas overlay exclusive to The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park. The ride has no height requirement and, while a bit spooky, is family-friendly with no gore or violent imagery.

“Take a tour of the eerie estate’s merry macabre makeover and meet some real holidays spirits,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other beasties from the beloved film will be on hand to wish you ‘Season’s Screamings!’”

Line-Cutting Nightmare

Reddit user u/daydreamingofdroid visited Disneyland Resort with their parents last week, using the Disability Access Service (DAS) to make their visit more manageable. When their return time was called, the family approached the Lightning Lane entrance to Haunted Mansion Holiday, where guests using DAS also board the attraction.

The line was backed up, extending beyond the Haunted Mansion Holiday queue and down a bridge in New Orleans Square. Disaster struck when the family reached the MagicBand touchpoints.

“You have a line up the Splash Mountain bridge of people that are either 1 – unable to handle a long line, hence the DAS, or 2 – people that paid significant money to avoid a line at all,” the guest wrote. “Yeah, big surprise, if you force $30 out of someone, they tend to get entitled.”

“Sure enough, when we got to the scanners, a lady let her three kids run and shove us to get passed, kicking my mom’s cane out from underneath,” they continued. “When we confronted her, she screamed at us to not tell her how to raise her kids.”

Unfortunately, the incident left the family so shaken up that they couldn’t ride Haunted Mansion Holiday.

“It was so upsetting that I just got out of there asap and had to skip riding mansion,” the guest said. “… I left the park in near tears and I’m still trying to shake it off two days later. It was such an awesome day up until this happened too. I’ve had a rough week as it is, I just wanted a magical day so I could feel like myself again. Now I just feel like I’m trapped in a world full of A-holes that I can’t even hide from in Disney.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.