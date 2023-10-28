Fecal Matter Reportedly Seen on Rise of the Resistance

While the Disney parks are meant to be a place of magic and fantasy, that isn’t always the case.

We’ve covered instances of broken animatronics, guests stuck on rides, disappointing dining experiences, and upsetting vacations. We’ve also covered stories of rude cast members, rude guests, unruly children, sticky messes, and smelly accidents. However, there’s always one situation that stinks more than most.

For as magical as Disney can be, accidents still happen, especially with younger children. One recent guest took to Reddit to share their grievance while in line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

“I am in the queue for RotR – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it – WTF?” u/Phoenixwade posted to the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit. Unfortunately, u/misirlou95 backed up this story, replying, “For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 shit-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them.”

Other comments were from guests chiming in to share similar experiences, confirming that it isn’t as uncommon of an experience as one might expect. “There was diarrhea all over the deck in the jungle cruise queue earlier this month that was there for a good 20-30 minutes with no cast members attending to it so I sadly believe this story,” recalled u/meonscreen.

“I’ve seen people take a piss in the bushes at MK while waiting for the parade to begin,” shared u/Dis-Ducks-Fan-1130. “I noticed poop on the slide at AKL pool some years ago, as I was sliding down. Went to the lifeguard to tell her about it and sure enough…Closed,” u/LilyWhitehouse responded.

“People are vile. I saw someone change one kids’ diaper (and then just leave it there) while letting their other kid pee on the fake plants in Navi River Journey. It was disgusting. I don’t know how they have the nerve,” stated u/Princessa22 . Even a cast member, u/KristiLynn629 , chimed in on the discussion, commenting, “As a former CM, that’s not unusual, sad to say. We had people tell their kids to go potty behind our stand, even when the bathroom was across the wa y.”

Sadly, seeing a guest using the bathroom in public in the parks clearly isn’t uncommon. Some of the comments made the argument that Disney needs more bathrooms throughout the parks but that they should also design bathrooms into the standby lines of their more popular attractions to avoid these situations.

If you ever notice something like this happening, be sure to let a cast member know immediately so they can get it cleaned up. Disney uses special chemicals to deodorize and sanitize in the case of vomit or poop and are often quick to the scene.

Have you ever seen another guest use the bathroom in the middle of a line or park? Share your experience with us in the comments below!

Please note that the experiences described in this article are based on personal, individual, and unique experiences and do not represent the typical Disney guest experience. No two Disney park experiences are alike. The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily representative of Inside the Magic.