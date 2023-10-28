Fecal Matter Reportedly Seen on Rise of the Resistance

While the Disney parks are meant to be a place of magic and fantasy, that isn’t always the case.
We’ve covered instances of broken animatronics, guests stuck on rides, disappointing dining experiences, and upsetting vacations. We’ve also covered stories of rude cast members, rude guests, unruly children, sticky messes, and smelly accidents. However, there’s always one situation that stinks more than most.
For as magical as Disney can be, accidents still happen, especially with younger children. One recent guest took to Reddit to share their grievance while in line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
“I am in the queue for RotR – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it – WTF?” u/Phoenixwade posted to the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit. Unfortunately, u/misirlou95 backed up this story, replying, “For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 shit-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them.”
Other comments were from guests chiming in to share similar experiences, confirming that it isn’t as uncommon of an experience as one might expect. “There was diarrhea all over the deck in the jungle cruise queue earlier this month that was there for a good 20-30 minutes with no cast members attending to it so I sadly believe this story,” recalled u/meonscreen.
“I’ve seen people take a piss in the bushes at MK while waiting for the parade to begin,” shared u/Dis-Ducks-Fan-1130. “I noticed poop on the slide at AKL pool some years ago, as I was sliding down. Went to the lifeguard to tell her about it and sure enough…Closed,” u/LilyWhitehouse responded.