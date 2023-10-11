Fans Demand Updates To Controversial Disney World Nighttime Show

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Fantasmic! reopened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November of 2022, featuring new scenes inspired by Moana (2016), Frozen 2 (2019), and more. This saw the removal of a controversial Pocahontas (1995) scene, which many saw as an outdated and offensive representation of Native Americans.

Despite the recent update, Disney Parks fans aren’t happy with the state of Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World Resort’s version is the only one operating following a devastating fire that destroyed the Maleficent dragon animatronic (“Murphy”) at Disneyland Park earlier this year. Disneyland Resort is working on a new version of the show, expected to premiere sometime next year.

“Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!”

“Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films: Moana, Frozen 2, Mulan, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King.”

Fans Debate

Fans debated the current state of Fantasmic! on Reddit this week. It started with a post by u/Serendipic_Ephiphany, who felt like some Disney characters were missing from the nighttime spectacular.

“I would personally love to see an Aurora/Prince Philip float be added to the princesses segment, and they could add ‘Once Upon a Dream’ to the song mashup,” they wrote.

Numerous commenters shared their ideas to improve the show.

“Loyal, Brave, and True from the live-action Mulan soundtrack,” said u/TellMeRUThatSomebody.

“A friend’s Mashup with Best of Friends (Fox and the Hound), Friend Like Me (Aladdin), and You’ve Got a Friend in Me (Toy Story) playing,” u/nowhereman136 replied.

While most fans focused on Walt Disney Studios and Pixar movies, others felt Fantasmic! should expand beyond those properties.

“A grim grinning ghosts scene with giant madam Leota,” suggested u/Chipwich75.

“Bye Bye Bye, by that boy band,” u/every1pees said, referring to NSYNC.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced further updates to Fantasmic!. Inside the Magic will report any breaking news on Disneyland Resort’s new version of the show.

