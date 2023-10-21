Hollywood Darling Emily Blunt Canceled, Updates Given on Upcoming Movie

One of the most beloved stars in the entertainment industry, Emily Blunt, is being canceled online for making fatphobic comments. It comes at a time when her upcoming movie just received a massive update.

Emily Blunt rose to international recognition as Emily Charlton in David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada (2006), alongside Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs) and Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly). The actress went on to secure more high-profile roles in movies like Young Victoria (2009), Looper (2012), and Edge of Tomorrow (2014), the latter with Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise.

Blunt has gone on to secure herself as one of the world’s leading actresses and, in more recent years, has co-headlined the A Quiet Place franchise, A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020), both directed by fellow actor and real-life husband, John Krasinski. Her appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) as J Robert Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) wife, Kitty, is slated to give the actress an Academy Award nomination.

In the future, Blunt is said to appear as the famous female detective Kate Warne in a yet untitled picture. For this Kate Warne movie, Blunt will reunite with her Jungle Cruise (2021) co-star Dwayne Johnson, who is producing the movie with Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia through his Seven Bucks Productions banner.

Two years ago, The Walt Disney Company released Jungle Cruise, a movie based on their very own Disney Parks attraction of the same name. Emily Blunt played Lily Houghton, while Dwayne Johnson starred as Frank Wolff.

For Kate Warne, Johnson has not been announced as starring in the movie; only Blunt has, but a new update positions this movie as attracting big-name talent. Jaume Collet-Serra has just been announced as the director of the project via Variety. Collet-Serra is perhaps best known for directing Dwayne Johnson in last year’s DC Extended Universe entry, Black Adam (2022), although the Spanish-American filmmaker has also directed movies like The Shallows (2016) with Blake Lively, as well as collaborating with Liam Neeson on action thrillers like Unknown (2011) and Non-Stop (2014).

On the film, Variety notes: “Melissa Stack wrote the screenplay from a previous draft by Gustin Nash. The untitled film, described as a “propulsive action thriller,” centers around a real-life Sherlock Holmes-esque character. Kate Warne was the first female detective at the Pinkerton agency and, according to a release, paved the way for future women in law enforcement and forever changed how detective work was done.”

Emily Blunt Canceled?

But the news of Blunt’s movie getting an update comes as the actress is under fire online over resurfaced comments from 2012. While promoting the movie Looper in 2012, Blunt appeared on a U.K. talk show, The Jonathan Ross Show, where she recounted a story about not being recognized in a Chilli’s restaurant in America.

In the story, Blunt discussed the situation by stating that the server who attended her table was “enormous.” In the resurfaced clip, she says, “The girl who served me was enormous, you know, I think she got freebie meals at Chilli’s.” Over the last few days, her comments have gone viral on social media sites like TikTok, where the actress has been called out for being fatphobic.

Blunt has, in the last 24 hours, issued an apology over her remarks, despite them being made over ten years ago. In an exclusive to PEOPLE, the Oppenheimer actress confronted the issue.

“I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago,” Blunt told the publication. “I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

“I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone, so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for,” she added. “And yet it happened, and I said it, and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

Emily Blunt’s next performances include The Fall Guy (2024) with Ryan Gosling and IF (2024), the next John Krasinski-directed movie.

What do you think of Emily Blunt’s apology? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!