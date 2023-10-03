Disney World Deemed “Unsafe” To Visit, Thousands of Guests Warned

Walt Disney World has been deemed “unsafe” for guests to visit.

When guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort, they expect to have a magical time. The Orlando, Florida resort is called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” after all, and for the most part, the resort lives up to this name. Each of the four theme parks, those being Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, has its own collection of amazing rides, attractions, and experiences guests can enjoy, from Space Mountain to Spaceship Earth.

Over the years, the Walt Disney World Resort has only improved, adding newer and more exciting attractions each year. The newest additions to Walt Disney World can be found at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. At EPCOT, guests can now experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the theme park’s first-ever roller coaster. In Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle/Run is now programming, allowing guests to board their very own light cycle and enter “the grid.”

However, Walt Disney World is still found in the “real world,” meaning guests may have to face some unforeseen problems.

With Disney World being located in Florida, guests will often face some intense weather. The humidity and heat can be a lot for guests to handle, so we always advise that guests wear proper clothing and drink plenty of water. The brutal heat, coupled with the sheer amount of guests visiting, can be enough to overwhelm the bravest theme park guests, which is why it’s important to take a break and relax every now and again. Disney World has several paces guests can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the four theme parks, like at Disney Springs or even the two water parks at the resort.

Guests can hop aboard a bus, Monorail, or Skyliner bucket and be effortlessly transported to their comfy rooms at one of th dozens of hotels on property.

However, it’s not every day that the actual air quality can become dangerous, with guests being informed that their day at Disney may actually be putting them in danger.

The current air quality in Central Florida is currently being classified as “unhealthy.” This warning includes surrounding areas as well, encompassing the Universal Orlando Resort as well. According to AirNow.gov, the AQI (Air Quality Index) for Orlando, Florida, is 154. This puts the quality of the air in the red category.

AirNow has the following warnings for this AQI:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

We will continue to monitor this situation and update our story as more information becomes available. As we stated earlier, we recommend staying as safe as possible if you happen to be visiting Walt Disney World at this time.

