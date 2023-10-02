Disney World Confirms Status of Old Attraction in Major Park Update

Disney has given an update regarding an old attraction in Orlando, Florida.

When guests visit Walt Disney World, their top priority is rides. Sure, Disney World has a wide array of delicious snacks, refreshing drinks, and stunning live entertainment offerings around every corner, but the main draw of each theme park is the rides themselves. Over the years, Walt Disney Imagineering has truly innovated and improved just about every single project it’s touched, whether that be creating legendary rides like Haunted Mansion or touching up classic attractions like Splash Mountain and Star Tours.

One of the most intensive overhauls came in 2019 with the grand opening of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway.

This trackless dark ride replaced The Great Movie Ride, a fantastic journey into some of the most beloved films of all time. While we were sad to see this ride go, Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is a fantastic experience on its own and has already proven itself a worthy successor. This attraction is found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is a goldmine when it comes to great rides.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios features the best selection of thrill rides at Walt Disney World. While Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom may have their very own roller coasters in the form of Expedition Everest, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, none can compete with the truly exhilarating nature of some of Disney World’s heaviest hitters.

Rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror have become must-do attractions for adrenaline junkies, each offering thrills, chills and intense speeds. Accompany these impressive rides with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and you have a theme park filled to the brim with incredible rides and attractions.

In Galaxy’s Edge, guests will find some of the most advanced and impressive experiences in the entire Walt Disney World Resort, starting with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This immersive attraction places guests directly into a First Order Star Destroyer, forcing them to navigate and escape the clutches of Kylo Ren. Guests can also cool off with refreshing blue or green milk.

However, you may be asking what attractions guests can do that don’t require a seatbelt, to which Disney’s Hollywood Studios has plenty. This theme park has plenty to do when it comes to live entertainment, featuring multiple live shows and performances of themed franchises like Frozen. Guests can also grab a seat and watch the nightly spectacular known as Fantasmic!.

This nightly show is found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but after a horrifying accident at the California theme park, the only place guests can watch this legendary show is right here in Orlando, Florida. Speaking of shows, guests can also experience the funniest 3D show in Walt Disney World, thanks to a loveable crew of puppets.

Muppet Vision 3D is one of the oldest attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, being part of the park since 1991. This attraction harkens back to the park’s original theme and gives off a vibe that can only be achieved by something created in the 1990’s. It’s fun, loud, and really colorful, thanks in part o the incredible cast of Muppets featured in this show.

Along the way, guests will watch as Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and Rizzo the Rat all take center stage as they prepare a dazzling spectacle that we all know will not go to plan.

With it being so dated, there’s been a lot of uncertainty regarding the attraction’s future at the Disney Park. Earlier this year, construction walls were put up, blocking the area Muppet Vision 3D resides in. This area of the park used to be called Muppets Courtyard but was later renamed to Grand Avenue. However, Disney has seemingly cemented this attraction’s footprint in the park, at least for now, giving part of the show a major upgrade.

A guest captured the new upgrades on camera recently, sharing a video on X (Twitter). Now, when Waldo bursts through the screen, the attraction’s features now include projection-mapped images extending beyond the screen. This is certainly a welcome upgrade to such an iconic yet often-forgotten part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and we hope that this confirms Muppet Vision 3D is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Back when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was first revealed for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, many worried that it would mean the destruction of Muppet Vision 3D and the surrounding areas. While many original elements of the park were dismantled, Muppet Vision 3D remained. However, it sits at a very worrying spot, situated between Star Tours and the entrance to Galaxy’s Edge.

