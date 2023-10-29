Disney Train Derailment Causes Issues for Beloved Attraction

A train derailment has affected a small yet important attraction at Walt Disney World.

While rides and attractions are the main draw of the Disney theme parks, transportation is a common thread that holds all of the parks together. Whether you’re traveling aboard the Monorail or Skyliner or simply taking a bus, transportation and movement was a key focus during the creation of the Disney resorts.

An unfortunate incident occurred at the Walt Disney World Resort recently, leaving a small yet important town without a crucial mode of transportation. This incident is so small that most guests probably missed it, but this doesn’t make it any less important! Trains are prevalent at all Disney theme parks, especially the two original locations in America. The Walt Disney World Railroad takes guests throughout Magic Kingdom, stopping at each and every land. However, the train we’re talking about today can’t be ridden in the traditional sense and is more so for guests to watch and enjoy from afar.

Walt Disney World is made up of four theme parks, two water parks, and a superb shopping and dining district known as Disney Springs. The four parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, have become some of the most popular places for families to vacation in the world,d with Magic Kingdom specifically becoming the most visited theme park destination on Earth.

It’s no wonder why, with so many iconic rides and attractions found here, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world,” just to name a few. Other attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress and Peter Pan’s Flight are fan favorites, too.

Walt Disney Imagineering is constantly shaking things up as well, with Magic Kingdom being the home to Walt Disney World’s newest roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Over at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, guests can find two of Disney World’s most immersive theme park areas to date, those being Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Pandora – The World of Avatar. Here, guests can become immersed in the worlds of Star Wars and Avatar, two of Disney’s most profitable and recognizable brands. Each land is equipped with two state-of-the-art rides, several places to grab a bite to eat, and incredible shopping experiences.

However, EPCOT is also home to some new attractions, one of them possibly being the best roller coaster on the property.

In 2022, EPCOT would change forever, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opening and becoming the park’s first-ever roller coaster. The ride has been praised for its thrills and overall fun factor, as well as the amazing effects, music, and characters that guests will encounter during their mission. EPCOT is most famous for its World Showcase, a massive area that features various countries for guests to explore and become more worldly,.

From the United Kingdom to Norway, guests have a wide range of locations to choose from, all featuring their own shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings. One of the coolest parts of the Germany Pavilion is a model town featuring dozens of people, houses, bushes, and trees. The best part about this model town is that it features trains that constantly run through the city, giving the townspeople a reliable mode of transportation. Unfortunately, as we stated earlier, a train derailed at Walt Disney World, and this is the one we’re talking about.

This incident was revealed by Mickey Central, who shared a photo on X (Twitter).

This model town is one of our favorite spots in EPCOT, and we always make sure to stop by and check on t. Thankfully, we noticed that things were back up and running smoothly during our decent trip to EPCOT. As we said, EPCOT is full of incredible things to discover, featuring a daunting amount of attractions to enjoy. The newest attraction to open at EPCOT is Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, a walkthrough attraction based on Disney’s Moana franchise.

What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World?