Canceled Disney+ Series Unexpectedly Revived

The Walt Disney Company has been on a cancelation streak recently, but against all odds, an eagerly anticipated series has been saved.

In the last year, all of the major streaming services have seemingly been on a spree of removing existing content from platforms and canceling original series, sometimes even after projects have been completed.

Most notoriously, Warner Bros Discovery permanently shelved the much-anticipated HBO Max Batgirl movie, which was to star Leslie Grace as the DC superhero along with Michael Keaton and newly minted Oscar winner Brendan Fraser. The move was met with outrage and largely blamed on new CEO David Zaslav, but it didn’t stop there.

Disney+ caught cancelation fever and has since been pulling controversial moves like removing the Lucasfilm Willow legacy sequel after a single season, despite fan outcry. The Warwick Davis series was swiftly followed by The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Doogie Kameãloha, MD., Big Shot, and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

More recently, the Disney+ original series Nautilus, a reimagining of the Jules Verne novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea was axed. While that series was reportedly still being shot, the House of Mouse decided to cancel the streaming TV adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles after it was already completely finished.

However, per Deadline, The Spiderwick Chronicles series has been rescued by Roku, the ad-supported streaming service that has increasingly been working to challenge the dominant streamers like Disney+, Netflix, Max, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Spiderwick Chronicles series is based on the popular fantasy series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black and is set to star Christian Slater, Jack Dylan Grazer, Joy Bryant, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, and Mychala Lee.

Originally, the show was produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television for release on Disney+, but now will exclusively be available on Roku.

Prior to the new Spiderwick Chronicles series, Roku had minimal original content (at least compared to the major streamers), so this is a pretty big move for the platform. Paramount TV Studios President Nicole Clemens said via statement, “We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership. Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series began with The Field Guide (2003), which followed members of the Grace family as they move to the decrepit Spiderwick Estate and discover a hidden world of fairies and monsters. It was previously adapted into the feature film The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008), starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Nolte, Seth Rogen, and Martin Short.

