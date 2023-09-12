Woman Arrested at Disney Ends Up in “Parade” with Handcuffs, Outruns Police

If there is one thing that many Disney guests would hope to have never happen to them, it’s being “paraded” around the Disney parks with cops, security, and Disney staff, while having handcuffs locked around your wrist. At that point, not only are you losing your day at the theme park, but you will likely be banned for life with a trespass warning, and worse, you will be charged for whatever crime you committed to end up in that horrible situation.

When you are at Disney, of course, guests can enjoy all the attractions, watch the shows, meet their favorite characters, take photos in front of Cinderella Castle, and create the best memories! But, while doing so, guests must remember that they are on private property, and Disney has their own set of rules that guests must abide by.

These rules are typically what you would expect, as guests cannot bring firearms or drugs into the parks, you cannot steal, break into the property, impersonate Cast Members or Disney characters, and so on.

In the past, we have covered many guests getting lifetime bans for breaking the rules at Walt Disney World Resort. One of which showcases guest deciding that while at Magic Kingdom, she should jump into one of the gravestone areas in the Haunted Mansion queue and lie down as if she were buried as one of the 999 Happy Haunts. This would have been behind a restricted area that is not meant for guests, hence, the gated enclosure. Doing this is not allowed, as it would be trespassing, and also promotes dangerous behavior as guests should not be climbing over gates.

Recently, we shared a story on a YouTuber who made the mistake of thinking that he could sneak into Disneyland Park through the Cast Member entrance, hide in a bathroom, and sleep in the park overnight. The YouTuber wanted to spend no money that day, and was so dedicated to that concept that he even pulled out churros from the trash can and ate them.

Of course, Disney security sweeps all bathrooms and if a door is locked, they will wait to ensure the person in it does eventually come out. This is exactly what they did, and the YouTuber Pete Z was, in the end, caught on camera for his crimes of sneaking into the park. In his instance, police were not called, but he was trespassed from both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for life.

Now, another arrest was made in Toontown, and it caused quite the disruption. The post said, “I saw a woman arrested in Toontown. I didn’t see what happened. I just saw a parade of 10 guys walking to one of the backstage doors. They had a woman with handcuffs behind her back.” The poster wanted to know if anyone knew the reason for the arrest and why she would have been escorted and walked around with so much attention on the negative situation.

The Reddit thread quickly blew up, with many cracking jokes as to why she was arrested in Toontown, with some blaming tax evasion, and “Insurrection. She tried to take over Town Hall.”

On a more serious note, another said a much more accurate answer, “Can be a variety of things, but usually, it’s someone is being belligerent or acting in a dangerous manner, and Disney has made the determination to remove you from the park. If you refuse to cooperate and leave as requested or threaten the CM, Anaheim PD comes out and physically removes you in handcuffs. What you did and how you continue to behave determines what happens after you’re removed.”

A Cast Member then stepped into the conversation and hinted as to what this woman did to get arrested. They said, “Cast member here: if this happened yesterday, there was a security lookout for guests that had jumped the turnstiles, but it was a man and woman couple so idk if that woman was from that couple. But yeah, basically, if you sneak in yourselves/banned items, or are just generally unruly or hostile, security will take you away. Also, the people who took them away and were in regular clothes were probably managers since they don’t require a costume.”

Jumping the turnstiles to enter the theme park and not pay, as we discussed earlier, is grounds for trespass. If you do trespass on private property, Disney does have the right to have legal action taken.

Another Cast Member confirmed the story, “Fellow CM, friend of mine found the pair and security got involved. They started to get escorted to main gates to police but outran everyone on main st and left before cops got to them.

Seriously can’t imagine trying to hide in a fenced area with millions of eyes… I always wonder about the outcome when security tells us about incidents like that, but I happened to find out this time :P”. It seems that these guests ended up attempting to outrun Disney security, and according to this statement, it seems that she may have. Of course, there is a good chance that the police did eventually track her down, however, that is not confirmed.

It should be noted that Disneyland also has a secret jail where they can detain rule-breaking guests, and hold them there until the authorities can take over.

Have you ever seen an arrest at Disneyland?

Are you looking to visit Disneyland? Considering Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is the first ever theme park, and the only one that Walt Disney himself was able to walk through, it holds a magical spot in all of our Disney-loving hearts. Seeing Sleeping Beauty Castle is a picture-perfect moment; there is so much to do! When it comes to attractions, Guests can enjoy the spooky adventures in The Haunted Mansion during the year and Haunted Mansion Holiday (featuring the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas) during the holiday season. Pirates of the Caribbean will take you on a swashbuckling journey, and Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain provide thrills like no other. Classic rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish are a must, and dining is excellent with stand-out locations like Blue Bayou and Carnation Cafe. Want to start booking so you can see Mickey Mouse in his home in Toontown? The Disneyland website has everything you need to know about the Disneyland app, hotels, tickets, and the Disney Genie+ service. Click here to check it out.