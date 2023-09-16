Poorly Managed Parking System Leads to Multiple Car Accidents at Universal Studios, Report Claims

For this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, an overarching storyline will unite the scare zones, all centered around the enigmatic figure of Dr. Oddfellow. Without further ado, let’s dive into the spine-chilling roster of scare zones that have been revealed:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Despite all these fantastic offerings, HHN 32 is boasted as a popular Halloween event every year. And every year, guests from all over flock to the Universal Orlando Resort to get spooked and enjoy all the festivities. Sometimes, however, there can be setbacks for guests attempting to drive on I-4 and make a line toward the park entrance.

One guest took to social media to proclaim and attempt to get Universal to admit to their parking system being a bust during events like this one. According to this guest, the lack of management of Universal’s parking system has led to multiple car accidents.

.@UniversalORL @HorrorNightsORL hey y’all. Please tell parking team to hurry up. Multiple people getting into accidents in I 4 due to your parking situation pic.twitter.com/kACvbyPFKV — ThemeParkPeople (@ThemeParkPeepss) September 13, 2023

@UniversalORL @HorrorNightsORL hey y’all. Please tell parking team to hurry up. Multiple people getting into accidents in I 4 due to your parking situation

The guest above posted the photo you see in the tweet and the information mentioned above. Universal took this tweet with the utmost severity and directly responded to this individual in the comments below. Here’s what the official Universal Orlando Resort Twitter account said:

Hello, we’re disheartened to see this, and will absolutely share this with the proper teams, so this can be best reviewed internally. Thank you for taking the time to reach out to us about this.

Universal quickly responds to allegations such as this one by the individual above. No official news on whether or not these car accidents were handled correctly or if anyone was seriously injured or harmed. But Universal is professional in handling problems accordingly, and they do a phenomenal job at ensuring all guests enter and leave their parks safely.

