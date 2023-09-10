Universal Orlando Sells Out, Cuts Disney’s Major Audience

Universal Orlando Resort is getting even bigger, and people are taking notice.

Universal Studios Florida has unveiled a captivating and immersive new land, Minion Land, where guests of all ages can step into the world of the beloved Minions franchise like never before. This vibrant addition to the Universal Orlando Resort is a result of a partnership between Universal’s creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination, promising a whole new level of Minion mischief.

Karen Irwin, President & COO of Universal Orlando Resort, expressed her excitement when the new land opened, stating that Minion Land brings guests into the heart and villainous minds of this diabolically fun franchise, offering a rich environment for all visitors to enjoy. Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, shared his enthusiasm for guests to discover the new Minion Land, which includes the innovative gamified experience at Villain-Con Minion Blast. This attraction allows guests to battle iconic villains from the Despicable Me franchise and aims to deliver a unique and exciting experience.

Upon entering Minion Land, guests are greeted by a playful “Minion Land” marquee featuring 22 Minions. As they explore Illumination Ave., they can immerse themselves in a variety of experiences, including the groundbreaking attraction Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, where they can strive for supervillain stardom. The culinary offerings at Minion Cafe, the quirky treats at Pop-a-Nana, and the sweet delights at Freeze Ray Pops are sure to tantalize taste buds. Visitors can also indulge in retail therapy at Bake My Day and the Evil Stuff store, where exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise is on offer. For a hearty dose of laughter, guests can experience absolute mayhem at the beloved Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and meet fan-favorite characters at Illumination Theater.

But, Universal Orlando isn’t stopping with Minion Land.

We’ve discussed extensively DreamWorks Land, which is set to open at Universal Studios Florida next year. The new land doesn’t have any confirmed attractions yet, but from permits and patents, we can glean that the Trolls will have their own kiddie coaster–called Troller-Coaster— and that there will likely be a playground themed to Shrek.

Universal is also dedicating an entire land to DreamWorks’ How To Train Your Dragon in its new theme park Epic Universe.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared new aerial photos of the latest happenings at Epic Universe, including the new land.

Aerial look at the entrance area of How To Train Your Dragon land in Epic Universe. Boom lift in foreground is near the recently placed colorful top of the portal.

Aerial look at the entrance area of How To Train Your Dragon land in Epic Universe.

Boom lift in foreground is near the recently placed colorful top of the portal. pic.twitter.com/Gu2JS8ksCl — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 4, 2023

As you can see from the photo, the land is going to be massive and feature a roller coaster. Having intellectual properties like these goes in the face of the narrative that has been in place for years at Universal Orlando.

Many fans have stated over and over again that Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are for “older kids” and “adults,” while Disney is for children. Universal is selling out to cutting into Disney’s audience and they are doing a great job of building that audience.

The minions are well-recognized, and the new attractions that are being built are family-friendly, intentionally focusing on that target demo that has consistently visited Disney in the past. Now, we’ve seen many families begin to change their vacation destinations, and that will only become more prevalent in 2024 once DreamWorks Land is open and in 2025 once Epic Universe opens.

Universal Orlando will always have plenty for adults to do, including thrilling attractions and events like Halloween Horror Nights, but make no mistake about it: The company is selling out to target an audience that it hadn’t done before. As a result, they are bringing in more families and becoming even more well-rounded than many might have ever thought.

What do you think about the developments happening at Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!