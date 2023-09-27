‘Tomb Raider’ Reboot Abandons Phobe Waller-Bridge for New Direction

Tomb Raider is one of the biggest franchises in terms of successful video games that have also been adapted into live-action pursuits. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander have portrayed different versions of the famed adventurer, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge being the next. However, a new reboot has been developed, completely abandoning Waller-Bridger for a new direction.

Related: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Was Told to Not Bother Training for Indiana Jones

The Tomb Raider games emerged in the 1990s, featuring Lara Croft in her iconic turquoise leotard, brown shorts, brown calf-high boots, ponytail, and dual pistols. This look would carry on through most of the games and was adapted to the look that Jolie maintained in her two films portraying the heroine. This iconic look was carried through most early games and movies, though Croft would eventually evolve into something more.

Lara Croft went from a seemingly unstoppable main character to one that would consistently and constantly be hurt while dealing with dangerous factions, mercenaries, and treasure hunters. The game that changed everything was 2013’s Tomb Raider from Crystal Dynamics. While players took control of Croft, they would have to deal with difficult journeys that saw her be beaten bloody.

This violent and hyper-realistic version was mimicked in the 2018 film that starred Alicia Vikander. Instead of Lara Croft being the video game version that never got hurt, she was beaten, bruised, and a victim of her career choice. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was next in line to take on this role, and we imagine the new Tomb Raider starring Waller-Bridge might have been a combination of both.

That was the case initially, but the franchise abandoned Waller-Bridge for a new direction.

Netflix Releases ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ First Look

Per @NetflixGeeked

Take your first-look at LARA CROFT from the upcoming Netflix Series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT. Coming 2024, only on Netflix. #NetflixDrop01

Take your first-look at LARA CROFT from the upcoming Netflix Series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT. Coming 2024, only on Netflix.#NetflixDrop01 pic.twitter.com/mFmjb7YBWw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 27, 2023

Netflix has taken matters into their own hands by developing a brand-new Tomb Raider anime series. This series will highlight Lara Croft like never before, painting her as the legend that fans have known her to be since the 1990s. What’s interesting about the above teaser trailer is that the anime series follows in the footsteps of the original games and the Crystal Dynamics reboot from 2013.

The quick teaser trailer shows Lara in her iconic turquoise and brown shorts outfit, but she is also beaten up. She has bandages around her arms and cuts, meaning we will likely see plenty of action from this series. There are only quick shots of her adventures, but the first look caps off with her firing an arrow with great speed.

Anime shows often always push the boundaries of action, and we cannot think of a better title than Tomb Raider to do so with. Lara Croft is the right character to beat some thugs down while also using her weaponry like dual pistols, a bow, and whatever else she can get her hands on.

While fans might be waiting for another live-action Tomb Raider movie, we are happy to see Lara Croft showcased in this art style. Nothing against Phoebe Waller-Bridger, as she was excellent in Indiana Jones 5, but Croft needs someone a bit more demanding to deliver her demanding prowess.

Related: After ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Keep Raiding Temples

We can’t wait to see this new anime, which will arrive in 2024. This is only the teaser trailer, so expect a full trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft to drop in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the new Tomb Raider series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!