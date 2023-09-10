The Avengers Assemble Robot Dinosaurs in New Marvel Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) made the Avengers a global phenomenon in 2012. Yet, it all started in 2008 when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) approached Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to discuss the “Avengers Initiative” at the end of Iron Man. Those two words would reignite a fanbase’s expectations that were piqued with Joss Whedon’s landmark film. Marvel’s The Avengers would go onto make $1.5 billion and be the driving force for all of Marvel Studios.

Disney would go all in with this dynamic group of superheroes that would expand to spinoff Disney+ shows, new Avengers-themed lands at two Disney Parks, and several documentaries about the making of every Marvel hero’s solo films. These classic characters would extend past the MCU as well. They would develop animated shows like Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Yet another overlooked market were more kid-friendly projects. Marvel would capitalize on this with Marvel: Super Hero Adventures and Spidey and His Amazing Friends. This comic entertainment empire has now gone full-blown nostalgia with new animated shorts that combine the Avengers with Power Ranger-like mecha-dinosaurs. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have teamed up with these robo-dinos to take on the cybernetic super villain, Ultron.

Marvel’s Avengers: Mech Strike: Mechasaurs was inspired by the 2021 Marvel comics series, “Avengers: Mech Strike.” The series had the Marvel heroes forge mechanical suits to withstand a barrage of formidable foes such as Thanos, Kang the Conqueror and even an all-powerful Celestial.

This tamer reimagining is now on its fifth episode as Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel have teamed up with their “mechasaurs” to prepare for their impending clash with Ultron. Tony and Shuri constructed these robot pre-historic companions from the remains of defeated Ultron army sentinels.

Iron Man commands a mecha-stegosaurus named Stomper, while Black Panther has a pre-historic-looking mech-panther called Sabre Claw. Then Captain Marvel controls her robotic pterodactyl, Binary, to lend aerial support. The trio and their “mechasaurs” go blow-to-blow with the menacing mechanized miscreant in this latest action packed episode.

Marvel writer, Stan Lee and artist, Jack Kirby certainly created a legendary collection of characters back in 1963. This iconic team-up would become foundational for Marvel as it changed the landscape of pop culture entertainment ever since. While this new series may be unconventional for some older fans, this content will only nurture a love for a new generation that wants to see these heroes assemble.

Avengers: Mech Strike: Mechasaurs debuts their episodes every Wednesday on their YouTube channel, Marvel HQ.

What do you think of these kinds of spin-offs? Should there be more like it?