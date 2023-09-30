‘Rick and Morty’ Plans To Copy ‘South Park’

The Rick and Morty universe has blossomed into a cultural phenomenon, and creator Dan Harmon has revealed his lofty plans for the future. He revealed that he expects the series to continue for decades like The Simpsons and how his adult animation will copy South Park.

Related: ‘Rick and Morty’ Creators Haven’t Spoken in Years, Dan Harmon Reveals

South Park began in 1996 and has become its own massive empire. Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have cultivated their show, which was once created using construction paper, into an animated juggernaut. The South Park franchise has produced 26 seasons, nine video games (number ten is incoming), and several movies.

We imagine Dan Harmon has gained plenty of inspiration for Rick and Morty by watching South Park, as both series cover topical and crude humor. Harmon signed a deal with Adult Swim in 2018 for an additional 70 episodes, carrying the show into its tenth season. Rick and Morty will officially debut its seventh season on October 15.

Despite the issue surrounding the controversial exit of co-creator Justin Roiland, Harmon has sought to move on. Harmon finally addressed Roiland’s arrest and controversies, though he is looking past that to carry Rick and Morty into the future.

In a massive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon delved deep into his career and how Rick and Morty can approach the future.

Dan Harmon Discussed ‘Rick and Morty’ Movie Similar to ‘South Park’

South Park created a format that has transformed the series into longer episodes that are essentially full-length features. One of the most recent was The Streaming Wars Part 1 and 2. These movies essentially made fun of all the streaming sites that popped up and became fan-favorite entries in the show’s catalog.

Dan Harmon expects to do something similar with Rick and Morty, as he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he has spoken to Warner Bros. about going the same route. According to the lengthy interview in the report:

“Pre-strike, Harmon even had a serious conversation with executives at Warner Bros. about a Rick and Morty feature. He says they were all aligned on a kind of “super episode” conceit, the way that Matt Stone and Trey Parker approached the South Park movie years ago.”

We are unsure if Harmon is referring to how South Park released Bigger, Longer, and Uncut in 1999 or if he plans to use the more recent specials that Matt Stone and Trey Parker have concocted in the newest seasons of their sitcom. Whatever he chooses, we imagine fans will flock to streaming sites or even theaters to see a full-length look at Rick and Morty.

There are so many avenues to explore with the lore that Harmon has created. Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith have their own doubles to deal with already. Rick and Prime Rick are said to do battle in the upcoming season, and that backstory alone would be worth a movie. We know that Rick Sanchez once had a family, and that family perishing has likely led to his severe drinking issues.

Morty also needs to tangle with Evil Morty at some point, which would also make a great movie. Harmon speaking to Warner Bros. does seem to point to a full-length feature, which would be amazing.

The seventh season of Rick and Morty is set to start on October 15, and we imagine that a full-length feature would not be plausible following the new season. Harmon might be attempting to create a tie-in movie that can exist between the eighth and ninth seasons, which reports have also indicated is being worked on.

Related: ‘Rick and Morty’ Officially Reveal Recast Main Characters

Despite the massive issues caused by Justin Roiland’s exit, Dan Harmon has provided a huge look towards the future. A movie is the perfect way for this fan-favorite franchise to evolve further.

What do you think of the Rick and Morty movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!