Pin Traders Vanish From Disneyland, Fans Rejoice

Where did the pin traders go?

While there are plenty of things to do at each and every Disney theme park, the biggest draw to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the rest of the international parks are the incredible rides and attractions that guests can experience. From classic, thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Expedition Everest, and Matterhorn Bobsleds and newer coasters like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle/Run to dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion, there’s truly no end in sight to the amazing and magical offerings found at the Disney parks. For decades, guests visiting the Disney theme parks have been able to make memories that will last a lifetime.

However, there are other things to do at Disneyland and Walt Disney World if you get sick of standing in line.

Places like Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge feature some incredibly inventive food and beverage options for guests to try, ranging from alien cheesecake to green and blue milk. We’re not saying you have to enjoy these offerings, but it’s incredibly fun to expand your palate and enjoy some of the weirder options at Disney.

If guests want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the theme parks themselves, they can enjoy two incredible water parks. This only applies to guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, unfortunately. Both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon are great spots to relax and cool off from the brutal Florida heat.

But for guests looking to have some fun that’s also cheap, then there’s also pin trading.

From EPCOT and Animal Kingdom in Florida to Disneyland Park in California, Guests can bring in their collection of Disney pins and trade with other Guests and Cast Members. This time-honored tradition dates all the way back to 1999 and has been a popular activity for Disney Park Guests ever since.

The hobby has become synonymous with the Disney Parks and has turned into quite a large community, with Guests bringing binders full of hundreds of pins. Unfortunately, certain parts of the Parks, specifically Disneyland, have become overtaken by these traders, leaving Guests with nowhere to relax.

A certain bench has become infamous at the Disneyland Resort, but for a very unfortunate reason. Over the last few years, it’s become quite common for pin traders to take up the entire bench with their bags of pins, leaving guests with nowhere to actually sit. Guests have voiced their concerns regarding the extremes this hobby has reached, with some Guests even calling it an unofficial “flea market.”

The image above is what an average day at Disneyland looked like. However, it seems like things have died down as of late, with the benches now free for guests to sit on:

Those in the comment section of the post expressed how shocked they were to actually see the benches empty, with some calling the pin traders “lazy” and “creepy.”

We’re not sure if Disneyland implemented a new rule regarding where and where pin traders can set up shop, but we’re glad to see areas specifically designed for relaxing become actually usable once again. As we said, pin trading is a hobby that’s highly encouraged, not just by other Disney guests but by Disney itself. Disney cast members carry pins with them that guests can go up and trade for at any time. Certain areas will also hold special events where guests can do some serious pin trading.

At Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, there’s an entire store dedicated to pin trading, featuring thousands of different options.

Do you enjoy pin trading at Disney? What’s your favorite activity at the Disney parks?