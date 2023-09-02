The Most Delicious-Looking Disney Movie Foods, Ranked

We hope you’re not reading this on an empty stomach!

In 1937, Walt Disney Pictures released Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs — a momentous achievement in film history, as it marked The Walt Disney Company’s first ever full-length animated feature film. This groundbreaking production not only revolutionized the animation industry but also solidified Disney’s position as a trailblazer in storytelling and uncompromising quality. Over the course of a century, Disney’s influence has expanded significantly, now boasting a diverse portfolio (that can all be viewed on their mega streaming platform, Disney+ (Disney Plus), of course).

From crafting cinematic universes filled with superheroes via Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to captivating audiences with sci-fi adventures under the Star Wars Lucasfilm banner. Furthermore, Disney has made a profound impact with the groundbreaking Avatar film franchise by James Cameron and the innovative world of 3D animation pioneered by Pixar Animation Studios and franchises like that of Toy Story, Cars, and The Incredibles.

Disney’s far-reaching dominance extends to its renowned international Disney park franchise. These include the original Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and the expansive Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which houses Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Additionally, Disney’s presence extends globally with Disneyland Paris, the Tokyo Disney Resort, the Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland, further solidifying its place as a leader in entertainment (and leisure destinations).

The Relationship Between Disney and Food

The relationship between Disney animation and food is diverse and integral to the storytelling. Disney often uses food as a plot device, as seen in films like Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Ratatouille (2007) where food serves as a central theme or catalyst for the story’s progression. Moreover, food is undeniably a key cultural element, reflecting the settings of Disney films and helping create a sense of place. This is particularly evident in movies like The Princess and the Frog (2009) and Mulan (1998), where cuisine from New Orleans and traditional Chinese dishes play significant roles.

How do we define “delicious” food?

Well, since we unfortunately cannot physically, actually eat the foods shown in Disney films to truly get a sense of how delicious they might be, we must employ our sense of taste in the realm of imagination — as Walt Disney would probably like us to do, anyway.

What makes a dish delectable? Visuals are no doubt a huge factor here, seeing as we as a species already tend to “eat with our eyes” — and in this case, that is probably the primary way we can decide on how delicious an imaginary plate of food is/would be.

Of course, visuals aren’t everything. The sound of food, the way it can live in the center of a scene, the significance it holds to a character or the way or even it’s described can absolutely sell something, and turn an otherwise simple depiction of a meal into something completely, totally, enticing.

Ranking the Most Delicious Food in Disney Movies

Now, we will begin by ranking Disney movie foods in reverse order (to build scrumptious tension, of course).

Here’s our ranking of the most delicious-looking food in Disney animation history — from worst to best.

6. Tiana’s Beignets in Princess and the Frog (2009)

Look at the passion. The artful drizzle of syrupy honey straight from the jar. The joyful way that Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) pats her shaker of powdered sugar, drenching the pillowy-looking beignets in a blanket of fluffy white snow. All to the absolute banger that is “Down In New Orleans”?

Iconic. Mouthwatering. Delicious-looking.

5. Spaghetti and Meatballs in Lady and the Tramp (1955)

One of the most iconic moments in all of Disney movie history, and a Disney character and genre-defining scene.

The way these two smitten doggies slurp at their giant bowl of shared pasta is both adorable and mouth-watering. No one watching this scene can deny the how simple yet effective this animation is.

A moment that basically defines “character dining”. Truly “Bella Notte”.

4. Bao (2018) short, Pixar

Bao is an often overlooked bit of Disney animation — but being that it was a short that premiered before

The short film written and directed by Domee Shi and produced by Pixar Animation Studios depicts a Chinese-Canadian mother who discovers one of her handmade bao (bread dumplings) has come to life, deciding to take care of it as it grows up.

Heartwarming and particularly emotionally resonant to immigrant families where food is a love language, the moving way food is depicted here cannot be denied. The animation is also absolutely top-tier, where

Equally delicious-looking, heart-wrenching and poignant.

3. Trenette al Pesto in Luca (2021)

This simple scene and the one single pasta dish is perhaps one of the most delicious-looking plates of food to ever be animated.

Just the sheer beauty of the one dish alone can be seen in the simple, rustic yet iconic presentation. The vivid leaf-green of the basil, the vibrant sticks of green beans, the little chunks of potato sitting amid the perfectly sauce-coated linguine. Even the way the pasta plops and jiggles lightly onto the table is saliva-inducing! The definition of “simple but effective”.

2. Everything in Ratatouille (2007)

Has potato leek soup ever looked this good?

Perhaps this one was rather obvious. But every morsel of food in this film is a feast for the eyes — and the atmosphere absolutely contributes to it!

The way Remy is dancing around that giant copper pot of bubbling soup, the expert way he crafts the final ratatouille dish with his own unique spin, the omelettes and audio-visual depiction of the melding of flavours all sell this central idea that food is important.

This movie is a love letter to cooking, and food, and food as love — and the way it’s all depicted from the perspective of Remy the rat is so unique and simultaneously gorgeous.

1. Dad’s Cooking in Turning Red (2021)

What can be said about this scene.

Nothing truly compares to the sheer perfection, the sounds chosen to depict this matter-of-fact yet stunningly animated scene of Mei’s Dad chopping vegetables in slow motion, the glittery sprinkle of salt, the merrily bubbling and steaming pot. The sounds of cooking absolutely add to the entire experience. If you aren’t feeling hungry after watching this scene, you’re an absolute madman.

Define: food porn.

What did you think of our ranking of Disney's best animated foods? Did we miss anything?