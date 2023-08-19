Disney Channel’s Best In-Universe Songs, Ranked

In 1937, a historic milestone was achieved by Walt Disney Pictures with the debut of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs. This event marked the inaugural release of a full-length animated feature film for The Walt Disney Company, sparking a revolutionary transformation in the animation sector. This accomplishment not only solidified Disney’s status as a trailblazer in storytelling and unparalleled artistry but also laid the foundation for a century of influencing generations with their unique brand of nostalgia.

Today, Disney offers a wide range of content, from superhero epics in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to captivating space opera adventures in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars. They also retain the groundbreaking Avatar series by James Cameron and the innovative 3D animation world of Pixar Animation Studios. Their impressive collection includes beloved classics like The Little Mermaid (1989), The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1992), and Frozen (2013), which have enchanted audiences across generations.

Disney’s influence reaches its globally acclaimed theme parks, spanning from the first Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida (home to Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios), along with Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

But perhaps there is nothing as iconic or nostalgic to a certain breed of Disney-lovers than the sweet promise of a mindless Disney Channel television show after a long day of school, or enjoyed on lazy weekends.

The Disney Channel: A History

This channel all but defined the 1990s and early 2000s.

The journey began in the 1950s with Christmas specials and the show The Wonderful World of Disney, which aired from 1954 to 2008. Originally known as Walt Disney’s Disneyland (1954–1958) and later as Walt Disney Presents (1958–1961), this show was important for Disney’s TV ventures. As fate would have it in November 1984, CEO Michael Eisner established the Walt Disney Television Animation department, marking Disney’s start in animated TV production.

The Disney Channel, once the flagship subscription TV property of Disney Branded Television, brought popular series like High School Musical, Hannah Montana, and Wizards of Waverly Place to young audiences — eventually making stars like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez famous.

Gaining immense popularity with younger viewers, Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) remained successful even into the 2010s and beyond. Yet, their significance waned as Disney+ (Disney Plus) on-demand streaming service emerged, and the focus moved away from traditional cable TV.

What is a Disney Channel TV show?

A Disney Channel TV show, for the purposes of this ranking, will refer strictly to the television shows that came about as a result of the Disney Channel. Naturally, this will center around the golden era of this platform, which tends to fall in that 2000s period. Animated and live-action will both count!

This also means that movies spawned from Disney TV shows don’t count, DCOM or otherwise. Nor will TV shows that came from movies — sorry Disney Darling Alan Menken and his music from the Tangled spinoff TV series!

Why these strict guidelines? Because arbitrary parameters can add to the fun. Also because we’d otherwise be here forever.

How do we define an in-universe song?

So what is “in-universe”? Well, it refers to music that exists purely within the “universe” of these TV shows. This is not referring to theme songs, that live in a sort of “out-of-universe” space. We’re looking for music that actually is acknowledged by the characters of the world as existing within that world.

Ranking the Best Disney Channel Television Songs (In-Universe)

This will move in reverse order — that is to say, from “worst” to “best”.

We’re going to start off with a song to whet the appetite — although it is a song that cannot technically reside in this ranking, for it does not come exactly from a Disney Channel show but a Disney Channel Original Movie (which we are excluding). Sort of. Because this next song would typically get an extremely high grading in this list, but unfortunately has to get a special mention. However it is by definition top notch — and made of the stuff that… well, dreams are made of.

Special Mention: “What Dreams Are Made Of” — The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

This song gets a very special ranking because it for all intents and purposes was a song from the TV show. It just wasn’t technically. Let’s say this song would slide happily between that Phineas and Ferb tune and the iconic Kim Possible rap.

Now, onto the real ranking!

9. “The Best of Both Worlds” — Hannah Montana (2006)

First up, we have the ever-iconic Hannah Montana bop, “The Best of Both Worlds”, that also features as a real-life tune in the universe of the show. Its infectious melody is deliberately crafted to have perhaps the most tween-relatable lyrics, and it also boasts seamless integration into the show’s storyline. As well as also conveniently being the theme song? It’s a little bit too perfect.

It perfectly encapsulates the dual life of the main character, Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), as she navigates the challenges of being a regular teenager while secretly living the life of a pop star. The song’s catchy chorus and the way it captures the central theme of the series make it a well-known addition to the Disney Channel’s musical repertoire. Yes, musical repertoire.

8. “We Went to the Moon in 1969” — Even Stevens (2002)

7. “Boyz N Motion” — That’s So Raven (2003)

6. “Shine” — That’s So Raven (2004)

5. “Ain’t Got Rhythm” — Phineas and Ferb (2007)

4. “Taking Over Midnight” — Gravity Falls (2012)

3. “Gitchee Gitchee Goo” — Phineas and Ferb (2007)

2. “Naked Mole Rap” — Kim Possible (2003)

1. “Bring Victor Back” — That’s So Raven (2004)