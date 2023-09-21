Michael Caine Says He “Can’t Walk Properly,” Announces Retirement

Michael Caine is arguably one the most celebrated actors the world of cinema has ever seen. From appearing in classic films like The Italian Job (1969) and shocking DC fans with his expert portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, he has always been a superb talent. However, he is now 90 and has revealed he is stepping away from acting.

Related: The ‘Dark Knight’ Trilogy Returns to Theaters

Caine has been known to practically every big movie star, as he began his acting journey in 1950 with an uncredited role in the film Morning Departure. Since then, he has appeared in over 120 other films and has secured two Academy Awards, a BAFTA, three Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild award.

His two Academy Awards were given in 1986 for Best Supporting Actor in Hannah and Her Sisters and in 1999 for Best Supporting Actor in The Cider House Rules.

On top of his whirlwind acting career that is celebrated by most, Michael Caine served in the British Army’s Royal Fusiliers, first at the British Army of the Rhine in Germany, then on active duty in the Korean War. Shortly after his army service, Caine began acting, appearing in his uncredited role in Morning Departure.

Caine would eventually find his way onto random TV programs with an appearance in an episode here and there before his breakout role in Zulu happened in 1964. He would follow that up with Alfie in 1966, The Italian Job in 1969, and Get Carter in 1970. He would become a hit amongst European and American audiences with films like The Cider House Rules (1999), The Muppets Christmas Carol (1992), and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

The Queen also honored him with the CBE designation in 1992, and he was officially knighted as Sir Maurice Micklewhite (his birthname) CBE in 2000.

After a practical lifetime of acting, Michael Caine has announced his retirement.

Michael Caine Reveals He “Can’t Walk Properly,” Announces Retirement

While speaking to The Telegraph, Caine was asked about his entire career. When he began to rise as a movie star in the 1960s, he shared a story about meeting and becoming friends with Frank Sinatra and the mobsters constantly around him.

Caine initially had a home in Surrey in South East England but could no longer walk the eight acres, so he sold it and moved to a house in Wimbledon to be closer to his family. Caine was asked about what would be his final film, which is The Great Escaper.

The film is a biopic about Bernie Jordan, a Royal Navy Veteran who fled his care home at age 84. He had escaped his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of D-Day in France, resulting in national exposure. Jordan died shortly after, at age 85. Caine had not stepped in front of the camera in a long time, and the role was already arduous enough for him to play. According to Caine:

“They gave me a very good walking stick, and I was able to do scenes that needed that. I’d just do them once, and then fall over. But just one take, and that’s it. Forget it.”

The film is set for an October 6 release, and Caine did reveal how much he loved making the film and portraying the character. Though we imagine he might try and squeeze another film in, nobody would forgive him for completely stepping away, either. He had met the interviewer in 2015 and announced his retirement before heading off to finish ten more films. However, things have changed, mainly because of his age. Caine added:

“But I wasn’t 90 then. I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now. Anyway.”

Despite stepping away from the camera, Michael Caine stays active in creating. He is writing another book after publishing two autobiographies and two almanacs full of facts. This new book will be his first thriller, Deadly Game, set for a November release. Caine commented on being able to write, “And I’m very happy with that because it’s something I can do without walking. All you need is a chair and a pencil and paper.”

Related: ‘Batman’ Sequel Casting Confirms Survival of Huge Character

After such an illustrious career and watching him portray some of the greatest characters ever created, we salute him for wanting even to deliver a final film in The Great Escaper. We certainly wish him a happy retirement. Thank you for the great cinema, Sir Caine.

What do you think of Michael Caine stepping away from acting? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!