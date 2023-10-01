Massive Criminal Operation Indicates Disney World Can’t Keep Families Safe

A recent scandal has left authorities stating what nobody wants to hear. Disney World isn’t as safe as people would think.

Human Trafficking and other criminal activities happen everywhere, even in Walt Disney World or Disneyland. Nowhere is safe from those who wish to harm, but families go to Disney to create memories that will last a lifetime and experience the magic the parks offer. It’s not every day that Disney faces some serious problems, but with price increases happening so often and guests seeing so many incidents happen at the parks, it’s clear that you can’t expect every day for the Disney parks to be perfect.

Yesterday, Polk County’s news conference that a massive sting operation happened with over 200 people arrested. Three of those people were Disney employees, which is shocking. One of them was a training coordinator, another was a custodian, and the third employee was a security guard. Other reports claim that the operation arrested some cast members, and this isn’t the first time Disney employees have been arrested for similar crimes. To add insult to injury, Grady Judd, the sheriff sharing the report, joked about how the operation obviously would include someone working for the House of Mouse. “What would an op be if we didn’t arrest someone employed by Disney.” This remark clarifies that Disney isn’t the safest place, but that doesn’t mean it’s the company’s fault.

The problem really isn’t what Disney is doing. It’s what can happen at the parks. Some families might think that a theme park full of wonderful rides considered the “Happiest Place On Earth” or the “Most Magical Place On Earth” would be a safe place for your child to go on some rides when you do fun things. Disney caters to adults and kids, and the sad reality is that Disney can’t stop people from entering unless they have a reason.

Obviously, the people who got arrested did terrible things, but they worked at Disney and probably had no criminal record before they were hired. How was Disney supposed to know that three employees would be entangled in a massive stinger operation? They didn’t, but people reported dozens of incidents happening at the parks. Some people break into fights, and others do obscene acts for attention or other bizarre reasons.

Disney is such a big company that when the Sheriff of Polk County jokes about the company’s employees always being involved in some criminal activity, it’s not because of some secret sinister plan from Disney. It’s just people being people and making the wrong decisions while working for the company. The big takeaway from this is that families who want to visit Walt Disney World will still go, but don’t assume that the magical experience will be carefree and only filled with positive experiences because you never know what people will do at the parks the day you visit. This doesn’t mean Disney will turn a blind eye because they want families to feel safe.

The Walt Disney Company, including Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and all of the Disney theme parks, are dedicated to ensuring the safety of children and families throughout their parks and resorts. You can assure yourself and your loved ones that you will be kept safe despite what Disney park you visit.

