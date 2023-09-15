Home » Entertainment » Marvel » Upcoming ‘Loki’ Series Set for Disappointing Premiere

Upcoming ‘Loki’ Series Set for Disappointing Premiere

in Marvel

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Still from 'Loki' Season two, featuring Loki and Sylvie in a vintage McDonald's looking at each other

Credit: Marvel Studios

The upcoming Disney+ original series Loki is reportedly set for a disappointing premiere. Can Marvel recover from the decision?

After years of waiting, fans will finally be able to delight in Loki’s glorious purpose, as the Asgardian God will soon return to screens with the premiere of the second season of the Disney+ original series, following Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

However, the long-awaited season premiere could be underwhelming for fans.

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in Loki
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Disney, Marvel Backs Jonathan Majors Despite Shocking Allegations

A recent report revealed that the first episode of the long-awaited sequel of the Disney+ original series Loki is set to debut with a disappointing runtime of 45 minutes, including end credits. While the runtime is within the average for the current Disney+ original series premiering on the streaming service, expectations for the premiere episode of Loki season two could be let down.

season-2-loki-ke-huy-quan
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Amid Disney+ Deterioration, Forgotten MCU Series Gets Lowest Run Time Ever

While the season premiere of Loki could disappoint fans eagerly awaiting the sequel, Marvel Studios could both surprise with tons of action and intrigue packed in the short episode or recover from the disappointment with the six episodes in the season, especially with award-winning actor Ke Huy Quan joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this project.

Loki season two stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie / The Variant, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter K-5E, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, and Jonathan Majors — despite recent controversies surrounding the actor.

season-2-loki-victor-timely
Credit: Marvel Studios

Season two of Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023, with new episodes released every Friday until November 10, 2023. Here’s a timeline for the release of all six episodes of Loki’s season two:

  • Episode 1: October 6, 2023
  • Episode 2: October 13, 2023
  • Episode 3: October 20, 2023
  • Episode 4: October 27, 2023
  • Episode 5: November 3, 2023
  • Episode 6: November 10, 2023

Are you excited about the premiere of Loki season 2? Will you watch the Disney+ original when it premieres on October 6? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

in Marvel

Tagged:Disney+ originalslokiMarvel Cinematic Universe

Ed Aguila

Average Disney Parks nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, screaming at Splash Mountain, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Be the first to comment!