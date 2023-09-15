Upcoming ‘Loki’ Series Set for Disappointing Premiere

The upcoming Disney+ original series Loki is reportedly set for a disappointing premiere. Can Marvel recover from the decision?

After years of waiting, fans will finally be able to delight in Loki’s glorious purpose, as the Asgardian God will soon return to screens with the premiere of the second season of the Disney+ original series, following Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

However, the long-awaited season premiere could be underwhelming for fans.

A recent report revealed that the first episode of the long-awaited sequel of the Disney+ original series Loki is set to debut with a disappointing runtime of 45 minutes, including end credits. While the runtime is within the average for the current Disney+ original series premiering on the streaming service, expectations for the premiere episode of Loki season two could be let down.

While the season premiere of Loki could disappoint fans eagerly awaiting the sequel, Marvel Studios could both surprise with tons of action and intrigue packed in the short episode or recover from the disappointment with the six episodes in the season, especially with award-winning actor Ke Huy Quan joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this project.

Loki season two stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie / The Variant, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter K-5E, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, and Jonathan Majors — despite recent controversies surrounding the actor.

Season two of Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023, with new episodes released every Friday until November 10, 2023. Here’s a timeline for the release of all six episodes of Loki’s season two:

Episode 1: October 6, 2023

Episode 2: October 13, 2023

Episode 3: October 20, 2023

Episode 4: October 27, 2023

Episode 5: November 3, 2023

Episode 6: November 10, 2023

Are you excited about the premiere of Loki season 2? Will you watch the Disney+ original when it premieres on October 6? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!