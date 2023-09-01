Johnny Depp Suffers “Crushing Blow” Amid Latest Development

Johnny Depp has suffered a crushing blow, but this time it’s not what many would’ve expected, according to reports.

Depp’s acting career took off in the early 1980s with small roles in various films and television series. However, it was his breakout role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that catapulted him to international superstardom. His portrayal of the eccentric pirate captain was both iconic and unforgettable, earning him critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination.

Throughout his career, Johnny Depp has demonstrated his versatility as an actor by taking on challenging and diverse roles. He has been a part of numerous successful films, including Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, Finding Neverland, Donnie Brasco, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. His ability to fully embody the characters he portrays has made him a favorite among audiences and critics alike.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Johnny Depp’s career is his willingness to take on unconventional and eccentric roles. He has collaborated with renowned director Tim Burton on multiple occasions, resulting in films like Ed Wood and Alice in Wonderland, where he showcased his exceptional acting range.

In addition to his acting prowess, Johnny Depp has also ventured into producing and directing, further cementing his status as a multifaceted artist. His production company, Infinitum Nihil, has been involved in bringing various films and projects to life.

But, Depp has more going on in his life than just acting, directing, and playing in his band Hollywood Vampires. Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s talented daughter, has been making her own mark in the entertainment world.

Lily-Rose Depp made her acting debut in 2014 with a small role in the film Tusk. However, it was her role in the acclaimed 2016 film The Dancer (original title La Danseuse) that garnered her significant attention and critical praise. The film was based on the life of American dancer Isadora Duncan, and Lily-Rose’s portrayal of dancer Isadora Duncan showcased her talent and potential as an actress.

Now, in a development that one report dubbed a “crushing blow” for both the actress and her father, it seems that her biggest project has been canceled.

The HBO series, The Idol, a brainchild of Sam Levinson, the creative genius behind Euphoria, and Abel Tesfaye, famously known as The Weeknd, has come to an unexpected close after just one season, leaving fans wondering about its impact, particularly on Lily-Rose Depp, as this marked her first significant project.

The decision to conclude the show doesn’t come as a complete surprise, given the mixed critical reception and commercial response it received. Starring both Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, the series faced challenges, including extensive reshoots following director Amy Seimetz’s departure, as reported by Deadline last year. Additionally, a reduction in the episode count to just five episodes played a role in this decision.

While some cast members hinted at the possibility of a second season in interviews, insiders from the production revealed that the creators didn’t initially plan for a multi-season narrative. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who portrayed one of Jocelyn’s managers, a pop star played by Depp, mentioned that the first season deliberately left room for further development.

An HBO spokesperson commented, “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

Viewership figures provided by HBO showed that the debut episode attracted 913,000 viewers on HBO and Max on the same day, with a slight drop to 800,000 for the second episode. It’s worth noting that this decrease in the second week was attributed to linear viewership rather than Max viewership, as the series likely appealed to a younger demographic.

After a week on Max, the viewership for the first episode surged to 3.6 million, outpacing the premieres of The White Lotus (3 million in 2021) and Euphoria (3.3 million in 2019) within the same timeframe. However, it fell short of Euphoria, which had an average episodic viewership of 6.6 million by the end of its first season, and The White Lotus, which reached approximately 9.3 million viewers for its Season 1 episodes.

While Euphoria and The White Lotus received mostly positive reviews from both critics and audiences, The Idol experienced a shift in sentiment towards negativity as the final episode aired a month later. This change likely had a significant impact on its viewership patterns.