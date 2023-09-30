Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot Cast as New DCU Villains

Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot were the heroic heart of Zack Snyder’s DCEU, but what if they were the villains of James Gunn’s new DCU?

The Zack Snyder DCEU kicked off with Man of Steel (2013), the introduction of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent, AKA Superman, which directly led into the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Despite the misgivings of writer David S Goyer, the DCEU swiftly brought in Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, AKA Batman, and Gal Gadot as Princess Diana, AKA Wonder Woman.

At the insistence of Warner Bros, the DCEU attempted to compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers by getting to the formation of the Justice League as quickly as possible.

However, this turned into the debacle of Superman never getting a DCEU solo sequel, the fate of Wonder Woman in the new DCU still being up in the air, and Batman not getting a solo movie at all.

James Gunn seems to be hard at work on his new vision of the DCU, but some fans have questioned: why give up Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot so quickly?

The New DCU Villains

The Instagram account House of Mat (via Marvel DC Geeks) recently shared some fan art that reinvisioned new roles for Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot in the DCU. At least, they are kind of new roles.

Check it out:

This art depicts the former DCEU actors as the DC Comics’ evil parallel versions of the Trinity of Heroes, first introduced all the way back in 1964.

From right to left, we see Ben Affleck as Owlman, Henry Cavill as Ultraman, and Gal Gadot as Superwoman, the Earth-3 villainous counterparts to the Justice League. While there is no indication that James Gunn intends to use this particular villain group in the DCU any time soon, it would be a pretty amazing move to cast discarded DCEU actors in the role.

The Crime Syndicate of America

The Crime Syndicate of America was introduced in Justice League of America #29 (1964) as a dark version of the Justice League from Earth-3, a parallel world in which history was basically reversed or, more accurately, a world in which the bad guys always win.

Each of the core members had a counterpart, i.e., Superman had Ultraman, Batman had Owlman, Green Lantern had Power Ring, and so forth. However, they were not as simple as just being bad guys but actual inversions of the characters. For example, Ultraman gained new powers by being exposed to Kryptonite.

In recent years, the Crime Syndicate of America has shown up in different incarnations through DC Comics lore and even featured in several animated movies.

If James Gunn really wants to blow fans’ minds, he’ll ditch any notion of Darkseid as the Big Bad and bring Henry Cavill as Ultraman into the DCU.

