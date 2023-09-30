Daniel Radcliffe Replaces Iconic Star, Cast in ‘Frozen’ Sequel

Former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will be “Letting it Go” and going “Into the Unknown” in a big way, apparently.

Radcliffe’s journey to stardom began at the age of 11 when he was cast as Harry Potter in the first film of the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), based on J.K. Rowling’s immensely popular novels. He continued to play the iconic role in all eight films in the series, concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). Radcliffe’s performance as the young wizard garnered critical acclaim and established him as one of the most recognizable actors in the world.

Following the conclusion of the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe was keen to diversify his acting career. He took on a variety of challenging roles in both film and theater. Notable film roles include starring in the horror film The Woman in Black (2012), the dark fantasy film Horns (2013), and the critically acclaimed independent film Swiss Army Man (2016).

While there have been numerous rumors and calls for Daniel Radcliffe to return to his role as Harry Potter, the actor has shared that he is content with staying away from the Warner Bros. franchise. Radcliffe joined forces with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) being outspoken against Author J.K. Rowling a couple of years ago when comments from the author came forward and has since confirmed that he won’t be returning to his role– or making a cameo– as Warner Bros. reboots the series with a television show that will be available for streaming on Max in the future.

With Daniel Radcliffe officially calling it finished with Harry Potter, many fans have wondered what might be the next blockbuster that he’ll be cast in. The actor has been selective in many roles he’s played since leaving the Warner Bros. franchise, but there may be one that simply is too good to pass on.

Disney’s Frozen franchise, produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, has become a cultural phenomenon since the release of the first film in 2013. It includes two animated feature films, various spinoff media, merchandise, and a significant impact on popular culture. The first Frozen film brought in an astounding $1.2 billion at the box office. Its sequel, Frozen II, which was made six years later, topped the original, bringing Disney a cool $1.45 billion at the global box office.

As Disney has seen its fair share of struggles in the animation department as of late, the company is calling on beloved classics to return. This includes Frozen III, Toy Story 5, and Zootopia 2, all of which have been announced by Disney.

While fans eagerly await the production of these films, it seems that one artist thought it would be hilarious to cast Daniel Radcliffe in the series, this time as a live-action version of Elsa. The results, as you can see below, certainly don’t disappoint. As a matter of fact, Times Now News has created a whole portfolio of images turning Daniel Radcliffe into Disney princesses.

These include fan favorites like Snow White, Belle, Ariel, Jasmine, Mulan, Rapunzel, Pocahontas, Moana, and Cinderella.

This isn’t the first set of generated photos we’ve seen from stars. Recently, a post went viral showing Dwayne Johnson as many Disney princesses. In addition, Johnny Depp has made his appearances in these, as well.

