Guest Turned Away By Universal Studios Four Times, Begs To Know What Happened

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to some incredible rides and attractions, some of which happen to be some of the greatest attractions in the country. Newer rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure really solidified Universal as a rival to other parks such as Disney and SeaWorld. These two rides are some of the most innovative, creative, and astonishing theme park experiences guests can find in the entire country, let alone in Florida. The Universal Orlando Resort is a great place to visit, whether you’re 5 or 95.

At Universal Studios in Florida, guests will find two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a massive water park called Volcano Bay.

If guests wish to do some serious shopping and enjoy the nightlife at the resort, they should head over to Universal CityWalk. This location is very similar to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.

Things will only continue to get better for Universal Studios as it prepares to open its third Orlando park, Epic Universe. This massive new expansion will become Universal Orlando’s third gate, bringing in a whole host of new rides, attractions, snacks, entertainment, and immersive experiences. Epic Universe will reportedly feature a Universal Monsters area as well as an entire land dedicated to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Most importantly, Epic Universe will also feature its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a video game lovers’ ultimate dream come true. This land is filled with iconic scenery and characters from Nintendo’s Mario franchise, complete with a Mario Kart-inspired virtual reality attraction. This new park is set to open in 2025.

However, rides are only as good as their maintenance, and unfortunately, this was lacking.

As is the case at all theme parks, whether that be at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, Six Flags in Georgia, or Universal Studios in Beijing, rides occasionally shut down.

A troubling report from a guest highlighted an unfortunate problem that many guests face inside theme parks. With so many fantastic rides and attractions, guests are bound to encounter breakdowns and abrupt closures from time to time. This is just the way of life for theme parks, meaning guests need to be prepared for their favorite ride to be closed.

However, it still leaves a bad taste in guest amounts when they get turned away, especially if it’s more than once. As stated in the post, this specific guest was turned away from multiple rides.

“What is going on today,” the guest asks. “Been here since 10 and have only been on one ride. Been turned away from four other rides, and it seems like half the park is under construction. Update: Mummy is running, but stalled in treasure room, scarab room, and before launch. Fast and Furious is now delayed, disappointing the rider.”

The guest claims they were turned away from multiple rides during their day, “Turned away from transformers, men in black and mummy. Also counting Villain Con since the guns wouldn’t work until the last room.” Villain Con Minion Blast is Universal Orlando’s newest attraction, blending Illumination’s iconic minions creatures with a unique “ride” system. During this experience, guest spick up a blaster and stand on a moving walkway, similar to one found at airports. The attraction is similar to Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin in Disney World, where the objective is to hit as many targets as possible, only here guests are on their own two feet.

It’s super unfortunate that this can happen, but it’s important to go into any theme park, Universal or Disney, with the knowledge that this can happen if guests happen to be in line or on the actual ride when it breaks down. They are sometimes given free “fast passes” as a way to make up for the negative experience.

Guests will find Universal Studios locations around the world, including Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Beijing and Universal Studios Japan. Currently, the Universal theme parks are hosting their popular annual Halloween events, officially called Universal Halloween Horror Nights.

