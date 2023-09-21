Fans Get Emotional After Seeing Dead Disney Actor’s Final Performance

Walker Scobell’s Percy Jackson and The Olympians are getting a lot of fans to discuss how sad it is to see one Disney actor in their final performance in an upcoming Disney+ series.

Sometimes, shows pick the right actor but are gone too soon. Everyone remembers what it was like to see Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther. The actor nailed what it was like to be that character in Captain America: Civil War (2016), but after a few years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman tragically passed away from cancer. More actors have died too soon; the same can be said for one star in Percy Jackson and The Olympians.

Walker Scobell’s Percy Jackson series just got a new trailer, revealing many new details about what fans can expect. The Disney+ series isn’t messing around, but fans might be shocked that Lance Reddick’s Zeus has a small scene in the trailer. Lance Reddick is known for his work in John Wick as Charon or in The Wire. Now, he was starring as the mighty Zeus in the Disney+ series. After the casting announcement, there was backlash due to fans claiming that Disney was race-swapping the iconic King of Olympus.

Sadly, Lance Reddick passed away a few months ago after having heart problems, and Percy Jackson and The Olympians will be his final performance. Fans online shared their thoughts about how it was sad to see a tease of Reddick’s final performance in the trailer. DisccusingFilm shared a look at Lance Reddick as Zeus:

Lance Reddick as Zeus in ‘PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS’.

Some fans shared their comments online, stating how they miss the actor. One user,@MinaShohdy, stated that they hoped the legend could rest peacefully:

I miss this great man, Rest in peace Legend

Another user, @Jonny___Martell, also shared how the actor was a god of acting:

A real life God playing a God in one of his last roles RIP to this legend smh

Other fans shared their sadness online after realizing this would be Lance Reddick’s final performance:

so sad that this is the last role he did before he passed. he was an excellent choice and i look forward to seeing him as zeus in the show so sad that this is the last role he did before he passed. he was an excellent choice and i look forward to seeing him as zeus in the show ❤️ — charlie • ae/xe/zy (@trohpi) September 19, 2023 Im sure he is going to knock it out of the park as Zeus, yet I am still sad that this is one of his last performances, and I truly pray he is resting in peace

If there’s any reason to watch, it’s to see one of his last performances, can’t wait to see him in this, he truly was amazing in everything he did

One weird thing about the show is how Disney wants to tackle the issue. Since Reddick starred as one of the biggest characters in Greek Mythology, future seasons can’t ignore him. If Disney recasts Reddick’s Zeus, fans will probably get upset, but it’s the best way forward. Whoever they choose to recast Lance Reddick will need to be able to portray Zeus and give fans a certain feeling that the new actor isn’t undoing what Reddick brought to the role.

The last thing Disney would want to do is erase what Reddick worked hard to do in the first season. It’s hard to say how much screentime Zeus will get, but Percy Jackson will have a few meetings with the late Disney actor that could leave fans with a fantastic performance from Lance Reddick, and it’ll be something to remember.

Watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians on December 20 on Disney+!

