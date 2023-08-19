Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Gets Trailer in Streaming Service Bid for Viewers

Disney’s anticipated show, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere on December 20, 2023. After a lengthy stretch fans finally get to see the long-awaited trailer.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The controversial reboot is slated to stream exclusively on Disney+. While the streaming service has been struggling, there’s some hope that the Mount Olympus and Greek God series might bring back fans.

This is especially true since the series will premiere exclusively on Disney+, and have all eight episodes available for simultaneous streaming. The Percy Jackson series surrounds a young demigod who has to try and save the world from the Titans.

Details About Percy Jackson and Crew

Percy Jackson is the central character, with the first series centered around “The Lightning Thief.” As the first novel in the “Percy Jackson Series,” it plays as a reboot of a childhood classic for many. Its cast includes Walker Scobell as the titular character.

Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, star as the friend group comprising Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Big names playing Gods and Goddesses of Greek myths include Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus and Lin Manuel Miranda as Hermes. Adam Copeland plays Ares together as Mount Olympus representatives of Greek myths.

The hope from fans is that the series will follow the Harry Potter pattern, turning each “Percy Jackson” book into a separate season. As the trailer drops and character posters fly off shelves, the Percy Jackson book-turned-show is getting a lot of attention.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Trailer

The series surrounds a franchise that fans gave eagerly awaited. This new teaser trailer reveals the show’s aesthetic and energy, but it doesn’t say much about the story (it is a teaser trailer).

It gives just enough that those awaiting the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series have something to sink their teeth into, with the hope of driving sales to Disney plus rebooting a classic.

What do you think about the chance to stream the series on Disney plus learn a bit of Greek history? Share your piece in the comments below!