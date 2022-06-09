‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series: Everything You Need to Know

In the very near future, audiences will once again return to the world of the Olympians. From books to the big screen and now the small screen, new from Times Bestselling . will invite old and new to Camp Half-Blood in a brand-
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series
What is the based on?
The new television show based on the “ & the Olympians” middle-grade book from is currently in development.
The popular book The , followed by “Sea of Monsters” (2006), “The Titan’s Curse” (2007), “The Battle of the Labyrinth” (2008), and “The Last Olympian” (2009), which closed out the first of the “Camp-Half Blood Chronicles”. “The Heroes of Olympus” and “The Trials of Apollo” from round out the Chronicles, each with its own five novels. began in 2005 with “
Related: ‘Percy Jackson’ May Utilize ‘Mandalorian’ Filming Technology
“The introduced readers to the world of the demigods and Camp Half-Blood, bringing young protagonist from his home into a world of magical creatures, adventurous quests, and questionable gods. The “Camp Half-Blood Chronicles” are based on with gods such as Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades all appearing across the plethora of books.
Who is in the cast?
As a relatively new TV information has trickled in over the last few months. So far, audiences can expect to see in the title role as the young . Scobell gained recognition in Netflix’s The (2022) as the younger version of ’ Adam Reed.,
Joining Scobell in the cast of and the Olympians will be as , the daughter of the Athena, and as the satyr, . , (Chiron/Mr. Brunner), (Dionysus/Mr. D), (Alecto / Ms. Dodds), and as
received backlash over the news of her , relating to the character in Riordan’s books not being depicted as Black. The author condemned the online racist attacks.
How was the developed?
The The (2010), received a negative audience reaction but was followed by : Sea of Monsters (2013) three years later. The movie franchise did not continue. will be the second time “ and the Olympians” has graced the screen. and starred as and in the film adaptation of Riordan’s first novel. and the Olympians:
Riordan had no creative control over ’s adaptations of his first two novels, but in 2019, the author pitched the television to The Walt Disney Company, with the Mouse House announcing it was in the works in May 2020.
Related: ‘Percy Jackson’ Series Reportedly Has Budget Higher Than ‘Star Wars’ & Marvel
The first will consist of eight episodes, with Riordan confirmed to be writing the pilot. will direct the first episode of the from showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and . Principal photography began in June 2022 with pilot filming taking place in Vancouver, Canada.
When will the released on Disney+?
As of yet, and the Olympians does not have a set release date. With principal photography only just beginning, it can be expected to debut in 2023 at the earliest.
in Media
Is and the Olympians related to the movies?
The new coming to Disney+ will not be related to the movies of the same name, instead, the television show will act as a reboot of the failed film franchise. Releasing amid the boom of movie adaptations from middle-grade and young adult novels like JK Rowling’s “ , Suzanne Collins’s “The Hunger Games”, James Dashner’s “The Maze Runner”, and Veronica Roth’s “Divergent”, & the Olympians was a box office bomb, with both films netting the studio just $400 million combined.
Similar to how each of the two movies released followed the sequence of the novels of which they were inspired, the television live-action will tackle one book per season. The first will adapt “The .
Will or appear in the ?
As the and will not appear in the Disney+ . However, there is a possibility that either of the actors could cameo in the television adaptation as a different character. In fact, when the was first announced, demanded that Lerman star in the TV show. is a reboot and not a sequel to the movies, it can be anticipated that
What other books has written?
In addition to the “Camp Half-Blood Chronicles”, Riordan has written “The Kane Chronicles” and the “Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard” Greek Gods” (2014). He has also authored versions of his popular novels based on . Alongside his popular novels, Riordan has also written supplementary material like “The Demigod Files” (2009) and “ ’s
Outside of his mythological world, Riordan has also written books in the “39 Clues” , as well as the “Tres Nevarre” , which features Riordan’s first published book, “Big Red Tequila” (1997).
Riordan’s latest book was “Daughter of the Deep” (2021).
Are you looking forward to entering the world of on Disney+? Let us know in the comments down below!