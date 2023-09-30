Fans Enraged After Seeing Woke Message Inside One Disney Classic

Fans are unhappy with Disney’s recent choices, and one Disney classic is being changed for questionable reasons.

Walt Disney helped usher a wave of Disney classics that fans still enjoy. The Walt Disney Company has been making entertainment for families for decades. There are plenty of movies for anyone. While some of the classics might not have included a lot of diversity, Disney is making the wrong decisions to fix this issue.

Disney has been angering fans after starting to remake iconic movies into live-action blockbusters. At first, it was just a few changes to the movies, but now, huge story elements are being changed, and Disney isn’t making box office records with this. A lot of the recent live-action remakes have been a hit or miss, with a lot of them turning out to be a box office flop. This hasn’t stopped the company from putting more resources into making more remakes with Bambi and Snow White on the list.

One of the recent concerns from the House of Mouse is that their classic stories don’t resonate with some fans due to the lack of diversity, so their solution has been to race-swap or “modernize” the story to help accommodate people who may not have felt represented before. While this is done with good intentions, sometimes, Disney ends up angering more fans due to how they change the story.

For Bambi, it’s a story that many fans know. Everyone knows that Bambi’s mom dies in the movie and why that’s a big deal, but apparently, the film isn’t relatable for children these days, so Disney is going to modernize the movie. Fans, on the other hand, see this as an excuse for the company to add their “woke” message into the movie, and it’s something that has led upset fans to question the upcoming remake of the Disney classic.

One user on X/Twitter shares their dramatic but sarcastic comment about how Bambi won’t include one mom, but two:

Bambi’s TWO moms get shot. Bambi’s TWO moms get shot. https://t.co/JDoBtBZ7Rc — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) September 28, 2023 The biggest question is it’ll have the same cursed and soulless feel of the live action lion king. Because if it does chances are kids may leave the theater rooting for the hunters. The biggest question is it’ll have the same cursed and soulless feel of the live action lion king. Because if it does chances are kids may leave the theater rooting for the hunters. — Ashley chen (@Ashleychen1317) September 29, 2023 Oh no, Disney’s first gay couple! Oh no, Disney's first gay couple! — TVC15 (@StrangeBlueVoid) September 29, 2023 They are so pathetically out of ideas They are so pathetically out of ideas — twitchy (@SamAndBackAgain) September 29, 2023 Related: Disney Goes Too Far, One Glaring Issue Ruins ‘Wish’

Other fans shared how Bambi might teach children the wrong lessons if Disney isn’t careful. While the hunters are the main villains in the animated classic, it would be sad to see Disney make them likable characters that aren’t the bad guys, and if Bambi’s mom doesn’t die, then Bambi’s family is still in a weird spot with what the story will focus on. Disney should strive to help teach children meaningful lessons in their stories, like what Bambi did.

The movie shows the power of friendship because having a family isn’t guaranteed, but since the movie must be modernized, this scene where Bambi loses his mother might be lost and actually not help some children relate to the story because they don’t have parents. Not every Disney movie is going to be relatable for everyone and that’s how it works. Hopefully, Disney will see some reason, and they won’t allow Bambi to tell a story worth watching. It’s still unclear what Bambi will change, but it’s obvious from Disney’s current track record that the movie won’t be keeping the same story as other things will be added that fans will likely consider to be “woke” or part of the company’s agenda.

Do you think Bambi needs to be modernized? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!