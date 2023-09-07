Disney World’s Tower of Terror Is Actually Part of EPCOT

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the famed Hollywood Studios attraction, is actually part of EPCOT Park.

Across four theme parks, two water parks, and multiple Resort hotels, Walt Disney World’s Imagineering and theming are industry-leading. Whether it’s the nostalgic fairytale vibes of Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom, the African savannah in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the cultural celebration of World Showcase at EPCOT, or the glitz of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Studios, Disney World has something for everyone.

Disney World, which is found in Orlando, Central Florida, started its life almost 52 years ago in 1971. At first, just Magic Kingdom; now, the Disney giant is four Parks strong. EPCOT opened in 1982, followed by Hollywood Studios (formerly Disney’s MGM-Studios Theme Park) in 1989, and Animal Kingdom in 1998.

Fans may flock to Magic Kingdom to take a glance at Cinderella Castle or Animal Kingdom to visit Pandora, but for those seeking a thrill, many will head to Hollywood Studios. The Disney Park features one of the fastest roller coasters on property, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and one of the most iconic, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Hollywood Studios is also home to the nighttime spectacular Fantasmic!

The Tower of Terror drop-ride can be found in various Disney Parks across the world, including Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort. The attraction was formerly at Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort but was rethemed to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! in 2017.

And while Guests may think the Tower of Terror is only part of Hollywood Studios, it is actually part of another Disney World theme park as well.

Over in EPCOT, Guests can partake in a trip around the globe at the World Showcase. Spread around World Showcase Lagoon, Guests can visit 11 different pavilions (Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, The American Adventure, Japan, Morocco, France, United Kingdom, and Canada) and experience food, beverage, merchandise, and themed attractions relating to the country.

But all is not as it seems in Morocco.

Upon realizing The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror would be able to be seen from the World Showcase, Imagineers cooked up something special. The backside of the spooky Hollywood Tower Hotel is themed to the same colors as the Morocco pavilion, meaning Guests inside EPCOT Park won’t have their theming ruined by the obtrusive 1940s building.

It’s a prime example of how Disney Parks considers every element of a Guest’s experience and ensures that the in-universe world of whatever land you are in remains as authentic as possible. Across the Resort, Disney hides ride show buildings in interesting and unique ways in order to keep the magic as believable as possible. Although, speaking of EPCOT, the show building for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind drew an interesting response when the sheer size of it took over the theme park skyline, even after being plastered in Blending Blue.

