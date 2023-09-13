Guests Baffled by ‘Problematic’ Disney World Restriction

A seemingly harmless item has permanently been banned inside Walt Disney World Resort. But now, an alleged former cast member is bringing to light the issue with so many guests baffled as to why Disney would ban such a helpful item.

Disney World – Parks and Attractions and More, Oh My!

Disney World is a prominent place. It comprises four parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios. The resort also has several hotels and water parks (Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, but the latter is closed). You can’t forget about Disney Springs, where guests can shop until they drop and enjoy live entertainment along with a variety of options for dining.

Any guest, whether young or old, will be doing a ton of walking when visiting the parks. According to Disney Trippers, you might walk over 20,000 steps most days. After all, the average miles someone walks when visiting Walt Disney World (WDW) will be around seven to nine miles daily.

Luckily, there are plenty of spots where guests can sit and soak in that Disney atmosphere and take in the vibes that come when visiting WDW during your vacation. The attractions are also a hit among any goer. From Star Wars attractions to classic attractions, there’s something in these parks for everyone. Sometimes, you wait in long lines to get on your favorite rides, which can strain your back and legs if you’re not careful. This is why there are collapsible chairs that you can purchase online.

Disney Has Always Banned Collapsible Chairs

This might be news to you, so buckle up because if you’re like the dozens upon dozens of guests who did not know this, you might want to remember this the next time you visit Disney World. There seems to be a trend where guests post videos and pictures to social media sitting on a collapsible chair they got from Amazon. Here’s a video in which a guest is using the chair while waiting in line for a ride:

The person in the video above also claims to be a former cast member who discusses Disney World and how these chairs are banned from the Disney resort. If you’re like me, this is new information. It is also controversial as some folks are disabled and unable to stand for long periods in the lines. This item might be an exception for them, but it’s banned for other guests with bad knees, bad backs, or just wanting to sit while the line isn’t moving.

Why Would Disney Ban This Item From the Parks?

There are many reasons why Disney would want to ban this “problematic” item from a Disney World park. The official Disney World website has the item listed on its things you can not bring into the theme park. The video above from social media provides an even further notion that this item is prohibited from Disney World, which begs the question, why?

There are many reasons why Disney would want to ban such an item from its ride queues. The chair could be a fire hazard if and when guests need to be evacuated quickly from a Disney park due to an emergency or threat. The chair could also disrupt the flow and efficiency of the ride lines, causing problems throughout the Disney parks.

Although it is understandable why Disney would ban such an item, many guests remain baffled as to why Disney would not allow them to sit in line and then quickly pick up the collapsible chair and move along without causing problems or issues to anyone.

Sorry folks, you’ll have to leave your Amazon finds like this one at home for now. We do not recommend attempting to bring in the item regardless of the ban, as this could lead to trouble for you and your party, disrupting your Disney experience.