Disney Sells Out, Guests Now Denied Entry on Certain Dates

The Walt Disney World Company is entering one of the busiest seasons, the holidays — and now, there are some days that are now confirmed to be entirely sold out.

Although going to Walt Disney World is always fun during any time of year, it is even better during the holidays. That being said, planning for your visit is crucial unless you want to be turned away from the gate.

It may be August, but Halloween is in full swing at the Walt Disney World Resort. Magic Kingdom is currently decorated for the spooky season, with Mickey pumpkins lining Main Street, U.S.A., with tons of decor from giant pumpkins to scarecrows greeting guests as they enter the park.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has also begun to a sold-out audience; where guests can trick or treat, meet rare characters like Jack and Sally from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas, marvel at the Boo to You parade, and enjoy the high-quality production of Hocus Pocus Villainous Spelltacular, the Cinderella Castle show which brings out the Sanderson Sisters, Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, Maleficent, and more.

guests can also enjoy Jack Skellington as he introduces Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular firework show that has Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the gang running through a haunted house.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the most popular events of the season and one that tends to sell out fast. Through the months of August, September, and October, Disney fans have to worry about Magic Kingdom being sold out to party guests, but once November begins, an entirely new issue arises.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is another popular event, and much like it’s Halloween predecessor, takes place “after hours” at Magic Kingdom.

The Christmastime event will be returning to Magic Kingdom on select nights beginning November 9 and running through December 25 this year. Tickets for the event went on sale to the general public on July 6. Select hotel guests were able to purchase tickets starting June 29.

The dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will go as follows:

November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16,17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

The limited-time Christmastime event ticket prices will range from $159 to $199 per person.

One of the most anticipated features of the evening is always Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. A Disney Christmas staple since 2007, this sees the likes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and, of course, Santa Claus decked out in their holiday best as they spread Christmas cheer throughout the park.

Throughout the event, you can expect the following:

Behold fantastically festive entertainment, like Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show!

Gather to watch Disney Characters give a yuletide nod to the season during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

Get the perfect picture with some Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best!

Savor sweet moments as you enjoy cookies and cocoa—available in select locations at no additional charge.

Walk in a winter wonderland as you witness a stunning “snowfall” on Main Street, U.S.A.!

Take in the elaborate decorations that bring the season’s spirit to life!

Although the event is exciting, it also brings some negatives to guests. Because of the popularity of these events, dates can sell out much easier than normal. Although Disney’s Park Pass Reservation system is much easier to use now (as Park Passes seem to always be available), days with a Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party may not be the same.

Guests typically cannot just decide to visit the event whenever they please, as it is very likely to be entirely sold out. Now, although we are in spooky season, Disney has already announced that November 9 will be sold out to guests looking to attend the party. Luckily, there are still many dates to choose from if you want to celebrate Christmas on Main Street, U.S.A.

Another event that has entirely sold out its first night is Disney Jollywood Nights.

Disney Jollywood Nights takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on select nights from November 11 through December 20, 2023, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This new ticketed event allows guests to have a little extra time in the park. Aside from lower wait times and crowds, the park will also feature special entertainment and other attractions.

As we have noted, during Disney Jollywood Nights, guests can experience a multitude of fantastic attractions. “Step into a shimmering holiday scene with dapper décor and themed celebrations—where you can dance the night away,” states Disney.

“Delight in yuletide entertainment, including live bands, an all-new stage show and the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! nighttime spectacular. Enjoy favorite attractions with lower wait times during this limited-capacity event. Plus, meet some beloved Characters for spirited season’s greetings.”

So, if you are planning a Disney World Resort holiday vacation, and you want to attend one of the special events, making that decision ahead of time will certainly benefit your planning, and cause less disappointment in case your dates sell out later on.

Are you going to be visiting Walt Disney World Resort this Christmas?

