Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has maintained its legacy of innovation, rooted in Walt Disney’s visionary approach. By seamlessly blending Disney Imagineering with elements from Disney Animation Studios, the company crafts immersive experiences that captivate visitors all around the world.

In line with Walt’s philosophy of constant improvement or “plussing,” Disney Parks continuously evolve, incorporating augmented reality in classics like the Haunted Mansion and their ongoing commitment to push the boundaries of technological advancement within theme parks with the use of drone technology during their nighttime spectaculars.

Situated in Anaheim, California, the Disneyland Resort has earned its reputation as “The Happiest Place On Earth,” a phrase first coined by Walt Disney himself. This sentiment has remained a steadfast hallmark throughout the company’s extensive history. Over time, Disney’s influence has reached global proportions, extending to destinations like the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The “Neglected” Disney California Adventure Park

Disney California Adventure, often abbreviated to DCA, is situated in Disneyland Resort, California. The theme park that came into being during the days of CEO Michael Eisner pays homage to the diverse culture and iconic destinations of California.

As a result of being built during the latter days of Eisner’s time at the company, and after the financial misstep that was the EuroDisney Resort (now the Disneyland Paris Resort), DCA’s theming and attractions have historically been a little lackluster.

Recently, Disney has tried to inject excitement to Disney California Adventure by including such popular attractions as Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, and Avengers Campus with Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. Others include Radiator Springs Racers, a high-speed Cars (2006) movie-inspired race; Pixar Pier, featuring the Incredicoaster and Toy Story Midway Mania; Grizzly River Run for water rafting excitement; Soarin’ Around the World, a simulated global journey; and the captivating nighttime show, World of Color — ONE. These attractions offer a dynamic and immersive experience for visitors exploring Disney California Adventure.

DCA’s Controversial New Land

Recently, San Fransokyo Square over at Disney California Adventure opened this year on August 31, 2023.

The new land is themed after Big Hero 6 (2014) a Disney animated film that follows the story of Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter), a young robotics prodigy who, with the help of his inflatable healthcare companion Baymax, forms a superhero team to combat a mysterious villain in the futuristic city of San Fransokyo. The characters of Big Hero 6 include Hiro Hamada, Baymax (Scott Adsit), Tadashi Hamada (Daniel Henney), Go Go Tomago (Jamie Chung), Wasabi (Damon Wayans Jr.), Honey Lemon (Genesis Rodriguez), and Fred (TJ Miller).

San Fransokyo, a clever blend of San Francisco and Tokyo, serves as the primary backdrop for Disney’s 2014 animated film Big Hero 6. The city represents an alternate history version of San Francisco, conceived in the aftermath of the 1906 earthquake, and is to exist as a “vibrant, diverse locale full of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses” within Disney California Adventure.

The main draws of the area include a Baymax character meet and greet, dining options like Aunt Cass Café, Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería, Rita’s Turbine Blenders — and of course, The Bakery Tour where guests can learn how sourdough bread is made. The other kinds of options pertain to shopping, with San Fransokyo Makers Market, Pan Pacific Pin Traders, etc. on the list of locations to hit up.

The interesting new land is not without its controversies, however.

Twitter (now X) account @ThemeParkLore recently began a discussion on

Rapidly approaching “too much” territory I’m afraid. 😱 We’re moving from “in-universe acknowledgements that Big Hero 6 is the city’s superhero team” to “Blu-Ray marketing.” Did the kids pose for these banners? Who’s making this promotional material?

Immediately, fans had something to say about the disappointing land, and even offer some possibilities as to why these less-than-stellar design choices were made:

@QLineLectures: Yeah I’m not a fan of this. Feels like a concession that guests aren’t actually that familiar with Big Hero 6 so they are trying to explain the land and IP Park Lore: Imagine if Galaxy’s Edge had tattered blue banners with HD promotional photos of “the good guys” and red banners with HD promotional photos of “the bad guys.” 😅

Meanwhile, users like @Sammyland made the observation that this felt like a thing the more generic theme park company Six Flags would do:

Ngl this feels like a very Six Flags approach 😖

Clearly, Disney enthusiasts are used to a very particular level of immersion and quality from The Walt Disney Company — does this indicate a shift in priorities? Only time will tell if this trend will continue.

Do you think Disney is cutting back on the quality of theming in their parks? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

