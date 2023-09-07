DeSantis Stalls Hurricane Relief, Rebuilders Feel “Afraid to Go”

Volunteers who typically rebuild after natural disasters are reticent to help Hurricane Idalia victims because of legislation championed by the governor. As a result, DeSantis is stalling hurricane recovery efforts for large companies and those who need it most.

DeSantis Stalling Hurricane Recovery

According to a CNN report, “immigrant workers from across the US” went to help rebuild when Hurricane Ian hit the scene. That’s changed. It’s a direct result of Governor Ron DeSantis and the legislation he championed.

According to Saket Soni, running the emergency management group Resilience Force results from the new Gov DeSantis immigration law. The direction noted that the organization’s usually altruistic members “felt very fearful.”

How Hurricane Idalia Impacted Florida

Hurricane Idalia tore through Florida, and while the Florida Department for Emergency Management took steps, it also meant digging into the Florida Disaster Fund. The workers, through Resilience Force, helped rebuild after Hurricane Ian, but the immigration rules have the group reticent to visit Florida altogether.

The spokesperson notes, “No amount of money would be worth it (…).” It references Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’ legislation that could have undocumented individuals deported or incarcerated. It directly impacts tourism but also slows the relief after natural disasters.

Disney, DeSantis, Climate Change and Emergency Management

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has championed a fair few controversial pieces of legislation. Under President Joe Biden’s care, the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy emerged.

It directly impacts children, parents, and Disney (a major economizer). The other law, SB1718, came into effect on July 1, 2023. The implications include the ability to invalidate driver’s licenses from other states and demand for hospitals to get involved. It causes a Florida division and makes many too scared to travel to the Sunshine State.

Disney Impacted by Hurricane Idalia, DeSantis Stalls Recovery

There has been increasing tension in Florida, run by Governor Ron DeSantis. Some relate to the battle between Disney and DeSantis, whereas others highlight changes to the state’s whole system. When referencing the law, Republican Gov Ron DeSantis cited it as “ambitious.”

So far, the detriment it’s causing after the natural disaster is apparent on the other side of the Florida division, where people call it “draconian.” It frightens many people to enter the state’s boundary, even to help their fellow humankind. It’s particularly true as a result of Disney (a major company) losing to the political powerhouse.

Helping Disaster Victims and Environmental Protection

The purpose of environmental protection, in the hands of the government, is to mitigate the impacts of climate change, protect against it, and help once the inevitable hurricane makes landfall. However, if United States volunteers are “too afraid” to help, it’s a symptom of a much bigger issue. Hopefully, everyone makes it through the natural disaster alive and well.

