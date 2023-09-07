Controversial Director Taking Over ‘Avengers,’ Report Says

While most of the films that were in production or pre-production earlier this year have been indefinitely delayed or halted due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, there is still some work being done behind the scenes for areas that the studios can work around.

While the writers decided to go on strike, and the actors were in the midst of their own negotiations, the Directors Guild of America came to their own agreement quietly with the studios, so the directors have been able to continue some work within the confines of the strike rules. One of the latest updates to come from this is Sam Raimi being tapped to direct Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Raimi is perhaps best known for directing the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies as well as the Evil Dead franchise starring Bruce Campbell. Most recently, he directed the controversial Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff.

The movie was the first real introduction of the multiverse to the MCU, picking up where Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Loki Season 1 left off. It was a confusing exploration of the multiverse, and was met with mixed reviews from audiences. However, according to industry insider, @MyTimeToShineH, Raimi is currently Marvel’s top choice to direct the upcoming Avengers film.

Sources confirmed that Sam Raimi is Marvel's top choice to direct Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/Gf0hZYpEKn — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 6, 2023

Not much is yet known about the plot of Secret Wars, including what characters fans can expect to see return. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was originally expected to be released in 2026, prior to Secret Wars, although the strikes have delayed every Marvel project, including both Avengers films.

Jonathan Majors is also currently involved in a lawsuit over abuse allegations, a trial that has been facing a series of delays since the news first broke. It’s still unclear if Marvel will keep Majors on as Kang past Loki Season 2, in which Majors is still appearing as He Who Remains and several of his variants.

What do you think of Raimi directing Secret Wars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!