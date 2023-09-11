Child Flung off Coaster at Florida Theme Park, Updates Given

A child was reportedly flung off a coaster at a popular Florida theme park recently. Now, updates have been given.

Orlando is often referred to as the “Theme Park Capital of the World,” and for good reason.

When thinking of Orlando tourism, perhaps the most iconic of all the theme parks in the area is Walt Disney World Resort. Disney World encompasses four major theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each park offers a unique experience, from the enchantment of meeting beloved Disney characters in the Magic Kingdom to the futuristic wonders of EPCOT and the exotic animal encounters at Animal Kingdom. The resorts and dining options within the property provide a complete vacation experience for families and Disney enthusiasts.

Universal Orlando Resort is another major player in the Orlando theme park scene. It consists of two main theme parks: Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. These theme parks are home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where visitors can immerse themselves in J.K. Rowling’s magical universe, as well as thrilling rides and attractions based on popular movies and TV shows. The resort also offers a vibrant nightlife and dining scene at Universal CityWalk.

In addition to Disney World and Universal Orlando, guests visiting the area can enjoy SeaWorld Orlando, Icon Park Orlando, and many others. Orlando also boasts a wide range of accommodations, from budget-friendly hotels to luxury resorts, many of which offer themed rooms and family-friendly amenities.

Just outside of Orlando is Kissimmee, Florida, and that’s where you can find Fun Spot America. The company operates several theme parks around the country, including one in Orlando. Recently, an incident reportedly took place at one of its coaster attractions.

According to recent reports from Screamscape, a frequent visitor to Fun Spot in Kissimmee has shared updates regarding changes in height requirements for several attractions, including the bumper cars and funhouse. These adjustments are believed to be a response to the incident that occurred last month when a child fell from the Galaxy Spin coaster.

While official details about the incident have been limited in mainstream media, it has been confirmed through sources and body cam footage that the child was riding the Galaxy Spin and fell from the ride nearly 20 feet to the ground while it was in motion. Although the investigation report is still pending, early unverified rumors suggest that the child met the height requirement to ride but may have been captured on security footage attempting to stand up during the ride, leading to the unfortunate accident. This is all speculation, however, and nothing has been confirmed.

Currently, there is no information available about whether anyone else was riding with the child at the time. More comprehensive details are anticipated to be released in the near future.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest involving this incident at the Florida theme park.