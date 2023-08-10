Marvel Star Slammed for Supporting Anti-Vaxx, White Supremacist Presidential Candidate

Woody Harrelson stirred significant controversy in February with a comedic rant on Saturday Night Live. The Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and The Hunger Games (2012) star proposed a film script about the COVID-19 pandemic, so-called Big Pharma, and vaccinations.

“So the movie goes like this,” the Cheers star said. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

Harrelson sparked similar outrage in 2022 when he called masks “absurd.” The Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) actor refused to wear a face mask because he was internally “clean.”

Now, Harrelson is under fire for apparently endorsing controversial Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The 2024 hopeful is an outspoken anti-vaxxer who recently told reporters that COVID-19 may have been “ethnically targeted.” (This stance is widely considered white supremacist.)

“COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people,” Kennedy said in July. “The people that are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

Though Kennedy is a registered Democrat, his conspiratorial beliefs align much closer to those of right-wing Republicans. He has widespread support from Republican voters and pundits, including Trump ally Steve Bannon.

On Thursday, Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, posted a picture with Harrelson that appeared to be taken at a campaign event. In it, Harrelson sports a bright blue “Kennedy 2024” hat.

“Great seeing you Woody. 🤍🤍🤍,” Hines wrote. “#friends #hats #rfkjr”

The post received minimal support, with most fans disappointed in the apparent confirmation of Harrelson’s beliefs.

“Damn Woody!” one read.

“My enthusiasm is curbed,” said another, riffing on Hines’ role on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Harrelson hasn’t commented publicly on his alleged Robert F. Kennedy Jr endorsement.

Harrelson hasn't commented publicly on his alleged Robert F. Kennedy Jr endorsement.